Los Altos Stage Company Presents DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS

Los Altos Youth Theatre presents its fall mainstage production, Disney's Descendants: The Musical. Performers range in age from 12-18. i??Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring beloved characters and hit songs from the films.

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos.

The children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Featuring two casts (Evil and Wicked) and directed by Los Altos Stage Company's Education Director, Gary Ferguson, Disney's Descendants: The Musical will be performed eight times, Friday through Sunday, October 22 - Sunday, October 31, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

Performances: October 22 at 7pm, 23 at 2pm and 7pm, 24 at 2pm, 29 at 7pm (Evil cast Streaming option), 30 at 2pm and 7pm (Wicked cast Streaming option), and 31 at 2pm.

Tickets are available for both in-person and streaming performances at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.