Long Beach Symphony Will Perform BLUEGRASS & BEETHOVEN

Long Beach Symphony will embark on a journey through rhythmic habaneras, bluegrass fiddles, and classical symphonies with "Bluegrass & Beethoven” on February 1, 2025.

Under the baton of Music Director Eckart Preu, this eclectic concert takes place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802) at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM for pre-concert festivities, including dancing fountains, fire pits, bars, a Prelude Ensemble performance, and a 6:30 PM Pre-Concert Talk led by Eckart Preu that welcomes guests and featured artists.

The program begins with Mexican living composer Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2,” a vibrant fusion of Cuban habanera rhythms and Mexican heritage. This infectious piece may be familiar from Amazon Video's "Mozart in the Jungle," captivating the audience with its catchy rhythms and toe-tapping quality. Following is Michael Torke's "Sky," a powerful composition written specifically for the evening's featured violinist, Tessa Lark. This powerful piece was a 2020 Pulitzer Finalist and led to a Grammy Nomination for Tessa Lark as it showcases the virtuosity of her violin with Kentucky's rich fiddling tradition.

The concert culminates with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, a composition that resonates with the effervescence of dance. Beethoven, often perceived through the lens of sternness, here reveals a facet of exuberance, with an upbeat character and diverse range of influences, mirroring the theme of the entire program.

"We're proud to showcase works by living composers alongside the awe-inspiring Beethoven," says Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. "This program celebrates the power of musical convergence and harmony."

