Long Beach Playhouse Presents 9th Annual LB Playhouse Radio Hour

On June 21 at 6:00 P.M., the Long Beach Playhouse presents the ninth annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour at the offices of Keesal Young and Logan. Adding to the festivities this year is the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Playhouse.

Gazette Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver writes an entertaining script which satirizes the city's controversies, current events and entities like local government, the Port and CSULB. It's filled with puns, inside gossip and in-the-moment ad libs. Its sound effects and odd noises are courtesy of Art Levine.

In tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Playhouse, it seemed appropriate to make this year's cast a gathering of alumni from the previous eight years. For 2019, we present: Evan Anderson Braude, Lucy Daggett, Gloria and Mario Cordero, Jane Close Conoley, Gigi Fusco Meese, Porter Gilberg, Mari Hooper, Suzie Price and Doug Otto and Mitchell Nunn as Master of Ceremonies.

Provocative questions from this year's show include: Is it time for the Urban Cowboys (Mario Cordero and Doug Otto) to drop the sexist nomenclature and become the Urban Cowpersons? Will MJ (Lucy Daggett) throw them off the trail with her bag of brownies? Will Guy Penoir (Suzie Price) help Carl Senior (Evan Anderson Braude) get a laugh machine installed in City Hall's executive restroom? Will the Chosen One (Porter Gilberg) help his Mom (Mari Hooper) understand the difference between a millennial and a millionaire and get his dad (Doug Otto) on board with Major League Baseball team? Can Jim (Mario Cordero) ease Barb's (Gloria Cordero) concern for America with soothing words and a mayonnaise chimichanga? And, above all else, can Jane Close Conoley (as Madam President) answer the biggest question of the year: How to 86 the 49er and keep the championship season alive.

Other questions we can answer right now: Is Harry's script witty, incendiary and just plain fun? Will the ad libs fly fast and furious? Yes!

It's a Friday night fundraiser like no other. Attendees are treated to phenomenal appetizers prepared by the acclaimed Keesal Young and Logan chef. The hosted bar features friendly bartenders shaking and stirring cocktails and pouring wine while guests mix and mingle before the show. The "House Band" will offer up classics that delight the ear. It's got everything one expects from the Playhouse. There's ambiance, a great script, amusing costumes, actors with attitude, and plenty of laughs.

Playhouse members can purchase tickets for $60 a person or $100 a couple. Non-member tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. A modest price for the chance to hang out with the city's movers and shakers, eat great food and enjoy cocktails on the house. And it takes place in a room with a breathtaking view of the harbor. So grab a date, buy two tickets and join us.

Tickets can be purchased online http://www.lbplayhouse.org/show/radio-hour-fundraiser/ by emailing madison@lbplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 562.494.1014 ext 1.

All proceeds support the productions and programs of the Long Beach Playhouse including plays of all types, collaborative productions, comedy nights, regionally recognized youth and adult education programs and the internationally acclaimed New Works Festival.





