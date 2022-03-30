Loft Ensemble Presents THE CONCRETE JUNGLE World Premiere

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is set to present the fifth production of its ninth anniversary season, The Concrete Jungle (A Chicano Horror Play) by Travyz Santos Gatz.

Directed by Mitch Rosander & Ignacio Navarro, the cast of this world premiere will feature (in alphabetical order) Lemon Baardsen, Macedonia Bullington, Berenice Diaz, Kathleen Guevara, Sydney Jenkins, Jordan Klomp, Matt Lorenzo, and Alejandro Mungaray.

There will be eight performances only, beginning Friday, April 8, and running through Saturday, April 23.



Based on In the Jungle of Cities by Bertolt Brecht, the play follows Jorge Garcia after he gets fired because a local businessman, Slink, arranges a shelf of books the way he knew them to be when growing up. From then on, Jorge and Slink find themselves distracted by a metaphorical boxing match while the city and the people around them change beyond recognition.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and sound design is by Mitch Rosander. Projection design is by Bree Pavey, properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak. Danielle Ozymandias is education/outreach coordinator, stage manager is Silas Jean-Rox, Sarah Nilsen serves as production manager, and Bree Pavey produces for Loft Ensemble.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of vaccination and boosters will be required for admittance. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.