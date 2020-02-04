LiveRead@SDA will launch its 2020 season with CARRY ME, a new musical written by Kira Stone (The Light Rail, Salem) and Matthew Greene (Thousand Pines, Gregorian). LiveRead@SDA, a developmental series at The USC School of Dramatic Arts, was created to cultivate and provide critical support for the creation of innovative and contemporary new works for the American theatre.

LiveRead@SDA invites professional artists to immerse themselves in week-long workshop residencies on the USC campus, where they can access a diverse talent pool and take bold steps to refine their work. The School of Dramatic Arts provides the necessary resources and staff to produce a concert-style reading with professional photography and video of the performance. Additionally, these workshops afford the School's students an invaluable opportunity to work with industry leaders-producers, directors, playwrights, lyricists, composers and choreographers-while gaining insights and practical experience in the process of workshopping new musicals headed toward commercial production. VP Boyle serves as Creative Director for the LiveRead@SDA series.

CARRY ME follows the story of Jamie, a professional therapist with a seemingly perfect life all figured out: marriage, career, and baby on the way. The arrival of a new client shatters his world-and unravels his own mental health-as he tries to reckon with the broken man hiding behind the veneer of perfection.

Past musical residents at LiveRead@SDA have included Emojiland (Keith Harrison & Laura Schein), Eleven Eleven (Rob Rokicki, Michael Ruby), Modern (Selda Sahin, Derek Gregor), Hipster Sweatshop (Kyle Puccia, Kurtiss Simmons, Darryl Stephens), Rebel Genius (Matthew Puckett) and Hit The Wall (Charlotte Gaffey, Anna Waronker, Ike Holter).

The concert-style readings are open to the public and take place on the campus of the University of Southern California.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

2:00 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Joyce J. Cammilleri Hall

For more information and for tickets, please visit https://sdacarryme.eventbrite.com.

To see highlights from previous LiveRead@SDA readings, visit https://dramaticarts.usc.edu/livereadsda.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You