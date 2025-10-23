Little Fish Theatre to Present Molly Smith Metzler's CRY IT OUT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Fish Theatre will continue its 2025-26 season with Cry It Out, Molly Smith Metzler's deeply funny and painfully honest exploration of early parenthood. The production runs November 14-November 30, 2025 at The Pond at Little Fish Theatre in the heart of Redondo Beach.

About Cry It Out:

In Metzler's acclaimed comedy, three new parents from very different worlds form an unlikely bond over sleepless nights, coffee-fueled mornings, and the shifting ground of identity that comes with having a child. As class, privilege, and expectations collide, Cry It Out reveals how connection can bloom in the most unexpected places - even in a backyard between baby monitors.

When Jessie, a new mother adjusting to life at home with her infant, strikes up a friendship with her neighbor Lina, the two quickly find solace in their shared exhaustion and confusion. But their fragile connection is tested when a third mom - from a very different world - enters the picture. Metzler's play balances humor and heartbreak, exploring what it means to find yourself again after life's biggest change.

Cry It Out is directed by Mirai, who returns to Little Fish after directing for last season's Pick of the Vine. Known for a keen eye for contemporary stories and authentic emotional rhythm, Mirai brings a deeply personal touch to this production - shaping Cry It Out into both an intimate conversation and a cathartic release.

About the Artists

Award-Winning Playwright Molly Smith Metzler is best known for her smart, emotionally resonant comedies including Elemeno Pea and The May Queen, and for her work as a writer and producer on hit television series such as Orange Is the New Black, Casual, and Shameless. A recipient of the Lecomte du Nouy Prize from Lincoln Center and the Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting, Metzler has been praised for crafting "a deeply felt, sharply observed look at motherhood and modern womanhood" (Chicago Tribune).

The cast features a quartet of gifted actors returning to the Little Fish stage: Kyla Schoer (Melville Boys, Private Eyes), Samantha Barrios (Pick of the Vine 2024), Brian O'Sullivan (Embridge, Plaza Suite), and Rena Carter (Seminar), each revealing the vulnerability, resilience, and humor at the heart of Metzler's world. Together, they create a portrait of parenthood that is by turns raw, hilarious, and profoundly moving.

Cry It Out brings together a talented creative team of returning Little Fish Theatre artists and new collaborators with Grace Wilkerson serving as dramaturg and Alexa Ahn as stage manager. Catherine Pitt provides set and prop design, with Joyce Hutter contributing scenic painting. David Zahacewski designs lighting, Michael Mullen designs costumes, and Doug Mattingly creates the sound design. Leonora Burke joins the team as scenic intern, assisting in bringing the world of the play to life. Produced by Tara Donovan, Suzanne Dean and Stephanie Coltrin.