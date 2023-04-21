Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month

Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown. These engaging solo shows are bound to delight audiences.

Forget everything you thought you knew about the People's Princess. Di Lady Di is an award-winning, powerhouse one-woman show insightfully chronicling the life of Lady Diana Spencer.From her upbringing, through her fairytale wedding to Prince Charles, and continuing through to her tragic death.This original musical is written and performed by Charlotte Boyce Munson, with music and orchestration by Richard Garver Munson. With song styles ranging from operatic to Broadway to pop, Charlotte's captivating voice and performance, combined with Richard Garver Munson's original music and orchestrations, creates a powerful and emotional journey that is not to be missed. Co-Directed by Charles Pasternak, with Choreography by Amelia Boyce Munson and Projections by Drina Durazo. Di Lady Di won Best Musical from the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2022, and was also a Broadway World nominee for Best New Musical.

Di Lady Di runs April 21 & 22 at 8pm, April 23 at 2pm at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre Street San Pedro, Ca 90731. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are available at www.littlefishtheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 310-512-6030. Tickets can also be reserved via text at 424-203-4707.

Queen of Fishtown, written and performed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez, is a comedic play that follows the story of a young girl from Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood as she navigates life's challenges. Through her witty and relatable storytelling, Katierose brings to life the colorful characters and unique experiences of Fishtown, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punch line. When Kathleen Burke gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party, it triggers a high stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing an even more inevitable challenge. This production makes for an unforgettable evening. Winner: Platinum Award, TVolution for Best Female Solo Show at Hollywood Fringe Directed by Corey Podell.

DI LADY DI

A one woman, coming-of-age, powerhouse, new fairytale musical. Searingly innovative and comedic, DI LADY DI eschews the fairytale glamor of the people's princess to illuminate her struggles in a paternalistic society and dysfunctional family. Under pressure to sacrifice self and conform to oppressive external demands, the Queen of people's hearts bravely relinquishes illusory dreams to emerge from her crucible-chrysalis as an empowered woman of influence, transcending celebrity and transforming the monarchy. DI LADY DI reveals what is under the looking glass, taking an unflinching gaze into the heart and mind of an icon in turmoil, evocatively expressing lessons learned from her private journey. Through beautiful, multi-layered harmonies and incisive lyrics, Di Lady Di celebrates the transformative possibilities of looking inward, overcoming familial trauma, and the ineffable power of a woman's intuition.

Dates:

April 21 at 8 p.m.

April 22 at 8 p.m.

April 23 at 2 p.m.

Prices:

$30 regular

$28 seniors

$20 Student

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro's Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $20-30

Prices above do not include a $1.50 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+ (contact the box office)

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($28)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN

A character-driven solo show set on a stoop in Philadelphia, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punchline. Kathleen Burke's not mad that her Fishtown neighborhood has gentrified around her, but when she gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party it triggers a high-stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing even more inevitable change. Profound and profane, "Queen of Fishtown" is a love letter to the historically overlooked and unappreciated city of brotherly love and working-class women everywhere.

Dates:

April 28 at 8 p.m.

April 29 at 8 p.m.

April 30 at 2 p.m.

