Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month

Di Lady Di runs April 21 & 22 at 8pm, April 23 at 2pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month

Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown. These engaging solo shows are bound to delight audiences.

Forget everything you thought you knew about the People's Princess. Di Lady Di is an award-winning, powerhouse one-woman show insightfully chronicling the life of Lady Diana Spencer.From her upbringing, through her fairytale wedding to Prince Charles, and continuing through to her tragic death.This original musical is written and performed by Charlotte Boyce Munson, with music and orchestration by Richard Garver Munson. With song styles ranging from operatic to Broadway to pop, Charlotte's captivating voice and performance, combined with Richard Garver Munson's original music and orchestrations, creates a powerful and emotional journey that is not to be missed. Co-Directed by Charles Pasternak, with Choreography by Amelia Boyce Munson and Projections by Drina Durazo. Di Lady Di won Best Musical from the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2022, and was also a Broadway World nominee for Best New Musical.

Di Lady Di runs April 21 & 22 at 8pm, April 23 at 2pm at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre Street San Pedro, Ca 90731. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are available at www.littlefishtheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 310-512-6030. Tickets can also be reserved via text at 424-203-4707.

Queen of Fishtown, written and performed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez, is a comedic play that follows the story of a young girl from Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood as she navigates life's challenges. Through her witty and relatable storytelling, Katierose brings to life the colorful characters and unique experiences of Fishtown, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punch line. When Kathleen Burke gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party, it triggers a high stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing an even more inevitable challenge. This production makes for an unforgettable evening. Winner: Platinum Award, TVolution for Best Female Solo Show at Hollywood Fringe Directed by Corey Podell.

DI LADY DI

A one woman, coming-of-age, powerhouse, new fairytale musical. Searingly innovative and comedic, DI LADY DI eschews the fairytale glamor of the people's princess to illuminate her struggles in a paternalistic society and dysfunctional family. Under pressure to sacrifice self and conform to oppressive external demands, the Queen of people's hearts bravely relinquishes illusory dreams to emerge from her crucible-chrysalis as an empowered woman of influence, transcending celebrity and transforming the monarchy. DI LADY DI reveals what is under the looking glass, taking an unflinching gaze into the heart and mind of an icon in turmoil, evocatively expressing lessons learned from her private journey. Through beautiful, multi-layered harmonies and incisive lyrics, Di Lady Di celebrates the transformative possibilities of looking inward, overcoming familial trauma, and the ineffable power of a woman's intuition.

Dates:

April 21 at 8 p.m.

April 22 at 8 p.m.

April 23 at 2 p.m.

Prices:

$30 regular

$28 seniors

$20 Student

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro's Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $20-30

Prices above do not include a $1.50 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+ (contact the box office)

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($28)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

Di Lady Di Press Photos

Queen of Fishtown Press Photos

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN

A character-driven solo show set on a stoop in Philadelphia, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punchline. Kathleen Burke's not mad that her Fishtown neighborhood has gentrified around her, but when she gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party it triggers a high-stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing even more inevitable change. Profound and profane, "Queen of Fishtown" is a love letter to the historically overlooked and unappreciated city of brotherly love and working-class women everywhere.

Dates:

April 28 at 8 p.m.

April 29 at 8 p.m.

April 30 at 2 p.m.

Prices:

$30 regular

$28 seniors

$20 Student

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro's Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $20-30

Prices above do not include a $1.50 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+ (contact the box office)

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($28)

Box Office: 310.512.6030




Listen: Wonkybot Sends Dr Epic Back To The 80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drop Photo
Listen: Wonkybot Sends 'Dr Epic' Back To The '80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drops Soundtrack EP
Wonkybot Studios has just dropped the highly anticipated season two finale of supervillain comedy series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows, alongside a soundtrack EP which includes the original song 'Supervillain' featured in the finale. Listen here!
California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND Photo
California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND
“Dry Land” will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th. The opening is set for Thursday April 27th at 7:30pm.
Jai Rodriguez, Tara Lynn Wagner, and Mayor Konstantine Anthony Will Moderate THE DIARY OF Photo
Jai Rodriguez, Tara Lynn Wagner, and Mayor Konstantine Anthony Will Moderate THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Latinx Talkbacks
The producers of the Special Limited Engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank have announced three moderators for Talk Backs following all five performances.
Review: Musical Theatre Wests AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances Into Long Beach Photo
Review: Musical Theatre West's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Dances Into Long Beach
Though this song-and-dance spectacular first emerged as a lush, hypnotic stage adaptation of a classic movie musical that combined sophisticated ballet with exuberant show tunes, MTW's new 2023 regional production, now performing through April 30, 2023 somehow feels less mesmerizing---particularly during moments when the dancing stops.

More Hot Stories For You


California Repertory Company Presents DRY LANDCalifornia Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND
April 21, 2023

“Dry Land” will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th. The opening is set for Thursday April 27th at 7:30pm.
Jai Rodriguez, Tara Lynn Wagner, and Mayor Konstantine Anthony Will Moderate THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Latinx TalkbacksJai Rodriguez, Tara Lynn Wagner, and Mayor Konstantine Anthony Will Moderate THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Latinx Talkbacks
April 21, 2023

The producers of the Special Limited Engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank have announced three moderators for Talk Backs following all five performances.
City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES At The Lankershim Arts CenterCity Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES At The Lankershim Arts Center
April 20, 2023

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) Performing Arts Division (PERF) launched a new initiative to spotlight and celebrate women who have impacted and redefined the human experience and who epitomize empowerment through the arts, activism, and social justice.
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh BerkeleyTHE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley
April 20, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has announced a third and final extension run of The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, an inspirational comic tale about never giving up, at its East Bay theater. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his adventurous travails and perseverance through life and the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.
Inland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAIDInland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID
April 20, 2023

Inland Pacific Ballet returns this spring with its spectacular landmark production of The Little Mermaid, the classic tale about a young mermaid willing to give up her life in the sea for love.
share