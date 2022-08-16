Litmus Music Announces Music Rights Industry Veteran Monti Olson As President

On the heels of its launch, Litmus Music has announced that Monti Olson has joined as President. Olson will lead music rights acquisitions for Litmus, co-founded by Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll in partnership with Carlyle Global Credit, which initially committed $500 million in both equity and debt.

Olson joins Litmus with more than 20 years of experience in the music industry, most recently as Executive Vice President/Head of BMG Music Rights Music Publishing North America, where he led the division in the domestic music market and was responsible for the development and execution of its growth strategy and frontline/catalog acquisition strategy and execution.

Olson previously served as Senior VP of A&R at Warner Bros. Records, EVP/co-department head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group and Senior VP/department head of A&R at BMG Music Publishing. He's also the co-founder of acclaimed vinyl reissue company Original Recordings Group.

"I've had the unique privilege of working with music creators throughout my career, and I believe everything I've accomplished to date has prepared me for this moment," says Olson. "I'm humbled that my friends Dan and Hank have asked me to join them in building a world class music rights company, and I thank Matt and everyone at Carlyle for their trust in me and their belief in the power of music."

"Monti has been a trusted friend and colleague for decades," say Forsyth and McCarroll. "His passion for music, deep industry knowledge and relationships, business experience and integrity are valued by the entire team. We're so grateful he has chosen to join us on this exciting journey as the next chapter of his career."

Matt Settle, Managing Director with Carlyle Global Credit, said, "We are pleased to welcome Monti to the Litmus team. He brings significant industry expertise that will build on and complement the team's talent, which we believe will serve as a differentiator for Litmus' success."

Having operated at the highest levels of the music industry, Litmus' founding members have collectively fostered deep connections to record labels, distributors, artist managers and the artists themselves. The addition of Olson to the Litmus team furthers its mission to create value for artists and investors through the thoughtful management of music.