Lindsey Gort, Tracie Thoms, Janel Parrish, Zane Carney Star In TARANTINO LIVE: FOX FORCE FIVE & THE TYRANNY OF EVIL MEN

Once upon a time in Hollywood, a couple of friends decided to stage a concert with a few unbelievably talented vocalists singing songs from Quentin Tarantino's roster of movie soundtracks and an actress from Death Proof reciting a few of her movie lines.

Now, 10 years later, "For The Record" has created a fully realized universe of Tarantino: a 'realer than real' world where the ultimate Broadway-style movie-musical is born. Starting with previews August 5th, Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men is a one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled performance combining Tarantino's most iconic film scenes with live rock 'n' roll renditions of songs pulled straight from his legendary film albums. The character-driven concert runs every Thursday - Sunday right in the middle of Hollywood at nightlife venue, The Bourbon Room, with tickets presented by leading global entertainment discovery platform, Fever.

Tarantino Live follows the "Fox Force Five"-a group of fierce female superwomen popularized by Pulp Fiction-as they join forces to take care of business and fight the Tyranny of Evil Men with Tarantino's quintessential soundtrack brought to the foreground. The show encompasses Tarantino's entire cinematic universe brought to life, and for the first time includes his latest blockbuster, the Academy Award-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This latest iteration expands the universe even further by including more perfectly vintage 1960s-era Once Upon a Time in Hollywood soundtrack hits such as "California Dreamin'," "You Keep Me Hangin' On," and "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man" and adds a new chapter in the fight against The Tyranny of Evil Men as they spar with Charles Manson.

From Reservoir Dogs to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino's iconic style and vintage soundtracks are the gold standard of retro cool. The rock 'n' soul concert is a spiderweb of hitmen, gangsters and assassins slaying vinyl classics like "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stuck in the Middle With You," "Bang Bang," and many more. Bringing the genre-defying musical tribute to the genre-defying director to life, the all-star cast includes Lindsey Gort (CBS' All Rise), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's To All the Boys), Alice Lee (NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Dionne Gipson (Amazon's The Wilds), Tracie Thoms (Death Proof, Rent, CBS' Cold Case, The Devil Wears Prada), Olivia Harris, Emily Lopez, Gabriela Carrillo, Cheyenne Isabel, Zane Carney (Grammy Nominated Guitarist/Singer-Songwriter), Mark Hood (NBC's The Voice), James Byous (Netflix's Westside), James Carpinello (Broadway's Rock of Ages, CBS' The Good Wife and FBI: Most Wanted), Rogelio Douglas Jr. (Whiplash, Showtime's Ray Donovan, and Broadway's In The Heights), and Derek Thomas (lead singer of indie band, Vista Kicks). Wilkie Ferguson steers the ensemble every night as Clarence the bandleader.

Tarantino Live is adapted by Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda. Directed by Anderson Davis, associate directed and choreographed by Sumie Maeda, musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner and Oscar Lujan, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design and production management by Ben Soldate, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Perry Freeze, technical direction by James Johnson and produced by "For The Record" Founder/Executive Producer Shane Scheel, Ben Caron and Scott Prisand for The Bourbon Room.

Previews begin Thursday, August 5th - Saturday, August 7th and then the show officially opens on Thursday, August 12th. The Bourbon Room requires proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of attending the performance. Tickets are available every Thursday - Sunday and range from $49 - $79. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to take in the full Tarantino experience including pre-show themed cocktails and the Bourbon Room's full-service dining menu. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://tarantinolive.com. Parking is at metered parking and flat fee lots available in the neighborhood.