KBRD's Annual WAR OF THE WORLDS to Return to the Helen Borgers Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The War of the Worlds"-Orson Welles's realistic radio dramatization of a Martian invasion of Earth-was broadcast on the radio on October 30, 1938. The radio play was so realistic, with Welles employing sophisticated sound effects and talented actors that widespread panic had broken out in the vicinity of the landing sites, with thousands desperately trying to flee.

War of the Worlds at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company was the first show ever performed at what was then known as the Black Box theater- Bard in the Yard. In honor of that and our first Artistic Director Helen Borgers, a radio icon, we still perform the War of the World Radio Show for our Halloween radio Show Season every year. Don't let this radio show, where you can be part of our live studio audience, pass you by! But if you can't make it to the theater remeber you can always tune in at lbshakespeare.org!

You do not want to miss this Long Beach Shakespeare tradition directed by Joe Montanari and produced by Holly Leveque, the sci-fi adventure that brought mass hysteria! Back for yet another season!

Performances: October 25th, 26th, 27th

GET your tickets at LBShakespeare.org!

@ the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

on October 25th, 26th, 27th General admission $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

Comments