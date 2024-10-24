World Premiere of Pasek and Paul's LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE is Coming to Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse will present the world premiere musical adaptation from EGOT-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman), Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical from February 15 through March 16, produced by the Playhouse, and based on the book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical will be the second world premiere coming from the Playhouse’s Youth and Family productions following the highly successful sold out run of Grumpy Monkey, The Musical. Pasadena Playhouse will be the first to produce this fully realized production of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical in partnership with The Colony Theatre. In addition to public weekend performances, Pasadena Playhouse is partnering with Pasadena Unified and Burbank Unified School Districts to bring thousands of students to see Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical free of charge.



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical has music and lyrics by EGOT winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul along with Ari Afsar, Emily Xu Hall, Joriah Kwamé and Mark Sonnenblick—the team that wrote the songs for the 2022 film version of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The libretto is written by Timothy Allen McDonald (Between The Lines, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and Sara Wordsworth (In Transit, Disney Live Entertainment) and directed by Nina Meehan (Grumpy Monkey, the Musical). This world premiere will feature songs from the recent movie as well as new songs created especially for this production by the same award-winning songwriters. This Youth and Family production will be presented by Pasadena Playhouse in partnership with The Colony Theatre located at 555 N. 3rd. Street, Burbank, CA 91502.



Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical splashes onto the stage with a song to sing! Join Lyle as he and his new human friends face their fears and find their voices. Inspired by Bernard Waber’s much-loved picture books, this lively musical features new music by EGOT-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land). A celebration for the whole family, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical is packed with humor, heart, and showstopping tunes that will have audiences of all ages roaring with song.



