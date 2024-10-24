Frankie Avalon Will Perform Live at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poway OnStage will welcome legendary singer and actor Frankie Avalon for an unforgettable night of music on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 PM. Avalon, known for his chart-topping hits from the 1950s and 60s, continues to enchant audiences with his timeless charisma and music that defined an era.

Having risen to fame with hits like "Venus," "Why," and "Beauty School Dropout" from the film Grease, Avalon became a defining figure of the teen idol phenomenon. With a career that has spanned over six decades, he remains a beloved icon in American pop culture. Avalon’s contribution to both music and film includes roles in the popular 1960s “Beach Party” film series alongside Annette Funicello, helping him solidify his place in Hollywood history.

During this special evening at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, concertgoers can expect a dazzling set list of Avalon's greatest hits and nostalgic stories from his extraordinary career. His smooth vocals and magnetic stage presence are sure to transport the audience back to the golden days of rock 'n' roll.

About Frankie Avalon: Frankie Avalon became a household name during the late 1950s, when his breakout hit "Venus" topped the Billboard charts in 1959, making him a sensation among teenagers of the era. Avalon’s unique crossover appeal, from music to film, made him one of the most recognizable stars of his time. His career continued to flourish as he expanded into acting, with appearances in both dramatic roles and beloved musical comedies, including Grease.

Despite decades in the industry, Avalon continues to perform to sold-out audiences, bringing the energy and heart of rock’s golden age to stages across the country. His contributions to music and film earned him lasting recognition, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Avalon's music, with its blend of romance and youthful exuberance, remains a cherished part of American pop history.

