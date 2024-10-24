Golden State Pops Orchestra to Present The 2024 Holiday Pops Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holiday spirit will be brought to life once again with the "Holiday Pops Spectacular" taking place on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8 p.m., at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. This will be the Golden State Pops Orchestra's long-awaited return to the venue, last performing in Redondo Beach back in 2015.

Maestro Steven Allen Fox, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale, with resident choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, invite you on a heartwarming journey filled with joy and merriment! Experience the enchanting melodies of beloved holiday film scores including "Home Alone" and "Elf," along with traditional favorites, such as "Sleigh Ride" and "O Holy Night."

KUSC radio host, Rich Capparela, will join the festivities to provide the narration for "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Be a part of this timeless, family favorite tradition that has been around for over 20 years.

Tickets start at just $40. Visit https://www.GSPO.com or call 310-433-8774 for information and tickets.

