Director Gregg T. Daniel to Discuss A Noise Within's The Piano Lesson On BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream on Thursday, October 24th, from 10pm - 2am ET (7pm - 11pm PT) for a riveting evening featuring theatre, film, and TV as Bob welcomes special guest Director Gregg T. Daniel, along with Halloween-ready film and TV previews!

Theatre Spotlight: LIVE from Los Angeles! A Noise Within in Pasadena continues its acclaimed August Wilson cycle with the mesmerizing production of The Piano Lesson. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores the complexities of family legacy and African American history. Joining Bob Barth to discuss this powerful production is Director Gregg T. Daniel, an award-winning director known for his dynamic interpretations of Wilson's work. Expect an engaging conversation about his vision for this classic play and its continued relevance today.

Over in Hollywood, The Fountain Theatre presents the stage adaptation of I, Daniel Blake, a heart-wrenching story about a man battling the bureaucratic nightmare of the UK's employment system. This adaptation brings the raw emotion of the award-winning film to the stage, offering audiences a moving portrait of resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

TV & Film Preview: The spooky season is upon us, and Bob Barth's One Night Stand has a lineup perfect for Halloween:

BEFORE (Apple TV+): A chilling new series about a troubled young boy and the psychologist (Billy Crystal) who is mysteriously connected to him. Bob will dive into this psychological thriller that's already building excitement for its dark and twisted narrative.

VENOM: The Last Dance (In Theaters): The latest installment in the Marvel Universe continues the saga of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter ego Venom, promising action-packed thrills and dark superhero drama.

Music Spotlight: The evening wraps up with a visit to the iconic Hollywood Bowl for a special performance by Imagine Dragons. Their electric showmanship and hit-packed setlist will be the perfect close to this star-studded evening.

Show Details:

Date/Time: Thursday, October 24th, 10pm - 2am ET / 7pm - 11pm PT

Tune in Live: Listen here

The Panic Room: Join here and click "Pop-up" to listen.

Archives: Miss the live show? Catch up here.

