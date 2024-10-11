Video: Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT at the Mark Taper Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Green Day's American Idiot, produced by Center Theatre Group in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre. Check out highlights of the production featuring the title song.

The cast includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Will Branner, Jerusha Cavazos, Lark Detweiler, Daniel Durant, Kaia T. Fitzgerald, Brady Fritz, Milo Manheim, Josué Martinez; Giovanni Maucere, James Olivas, Patrick Ortiz; Mason Alexander Park, Monika Peña, Mars Storm Rucker, Mia Sempertegui; Angel Theory, Ty Taylor, and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

Tickets for Green Day’s American Idiot are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown LA 90012.

American Idiot features music by Green Day; lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong; and book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer. Jennifer Weber (Broadway: & Juliet, KPOP) is the choreographer; Colin Analco (Deaf West: Fidelio) is the ASL choreographer.

This groundbreaking, new production, directed by Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Snehal Desai, and produced in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, features an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, and is performed simultaneously in American Sign Language and spoken English.