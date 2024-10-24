Andrew Lippa Celebrates Milestone Birthday at TheatreWorks With Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced that Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party; The Addams Family; Big Fish; A Little Princess; You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown – revival) will celebrate his 60th birthday in style with Lippa @ 60: A Birthday Benefit for TheatreWorks.

This special benefit performance will commemorate the illustrious career of this multi-hyphenated Broadway titan and raise funds to support TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where Lippa has developed and premiered several new musicals.

Joined onstage by special friends and with musical direction by TheatreWorks Resident Musical Director William Liberatore, Lippa will perform Monday, December 16, 2024 at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The festivities will kick off at 6pm with an elegant pre-show party including bountiful hors d’oeuvres and a hosted bar, with an appearance by Lippa. The concert will start at 7:30pm, followed by a post-show reception with a toast to the birthday boy and dessert.

Ticket packages ($125-$175) including concert and special events are now on sale. Concert only tickets ($75) will go on sale in November. For tickets and information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

Andrew Lippa is a Tony-nominated composer, lyricist, book writer, performer, and producer. He first became known to TheatreWorks audiences 20 years ago, when the company gave the World Premiere of his musical adaptation of A Little Princess. He has developed several works in TheatreWorks’ New Works Festivals, including The Man in the Ceiling, Jerry Christmas, and Asphalt Beach, and personally appeared on TheatreWorks main stage in his musical revue, The Life of the Party. Lippa’s work includes The Wild Party, which received the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards; The Addams Family, which received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score; and Big Fish, which was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. Mr. Lippa wrote and starred in the theatrical oratorio I Am Anne Hutchinson/I Am Harvey Milk that received its New York premiere at Lincoln Center starring Kristin Chenoweth. His concert work Unbreakable had its World Premiere with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. He also wrote the music for Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway play The Farnsworth Invention and the song “Evil Like Me” for Disney’s Descendants. Other musicals include John & Jen (music/book) and the revival of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (additional music/lyrics and arrangements). During his career, Mr. Lippa has been honored with Tony and Grammy Award nominations, a shared Emmy for Nickelodeon's “The Wonder Pets,” SFGMC Vanguard Award; the Gilman/Gonzalez-Falla Theatre Foundation Award, ASCAP’s Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award. Lippa serves as the president of the board of The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

