Life Group LA Presents Free Zoom Event MIND OVER MATTER This Week

A free zoom seminar this Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT.

This week's event covers: Mind over Matter! with guest speaker, Sue Peahl. Produced by Life Group LA.

The state of our mind directly affects the state of our body. Every thought we have sets a chemical and energetic response in motion. In this workshop we'll explore how having a Mindfulness Practice can help us feel more calm, centered, and energized, as well as increasing our cells' ability to strengthen our physical state. Keeping our mind at peace, and creating more mental resilience to stressful situations, can give our body more peace as well.

In this session we'll:

Reframe any negative running thought loops you may have

Learn how to do this for yourself on an ongoing basis

Learn and experience cyclical breathing for mental and physical health

Get affirmations to use going forward for health and wellbeing

Get a free, downloadable mp3 guided visualization recording from Sue



This event if free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on Oct 16, 2020 by 9 am pst

PRESENTER: Sue Peahl Sue is a Board Certified Hypnotherapist, and Co-creator of Emotional Intelligence for Professionals eq4pros.com. Sue has worked for over 20 yrs. to help people make behavioral changes and remove obstacles to achieving their goals and creating more enjoyment in life. In addition to helping people make changes in their personal lives, Sue also coaches in the corporate world to help leaders grow their EQ and Interpersonal skills and to understand how people tick and how reversing our negative thought patterns can affect healing and Co-Creator of EQ for Professionals.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to by 9am the day of the event with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

