Laguna Playhouse Presents DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present the hilarious farce, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER, written by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon, and directed by Christopher M. Williams (Tartuffe, Holmes & Watson). DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER will begin previews on Wednesday, September 4 (with a press opening on Sunday, September 8 at 5:30pm) and will run through Sunday, September 22 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

This wildly successful comedy was first produced at Laguna Playhouse in 1997 and is back by popular demand! This outrageous farce has all the right ingredients for a delicious night of laughter. There's a married couple with sexy secrets, a cook mistaken for a mistress, a mistress who can't cook, and enough mistaken identities and confused alibis to have audiences in stitches!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

CHRISTOPHER M. WILLIAMS (Director) During his 30 years in the industry, Mr. Williams has made his theatrical career as a director, union actor and stage manager, as well as fight choreographer, designer, and instructor. His directing credits include: Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Visiting Mr. Green, and the West Coast Premieres of Gabriel and Desperate Measures (North Coast Rep); Romeo and Juliet (Southwest Shakespeare); Beau Jest and Leading Ladies (Moonlight Stages); Halpern and Johnson (AZ Jewish Theatre); I Hate Hamlet (Intrepid Theatre); Julius Caesar (New Village Arts); The Outsider and Chapatti (Scripps Ranch Theatre). He served six years as Associate Artistic Director and Casting Director for North Coast Rep following his duties as founding Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company. Christopher has also worked in the film industry where he was producer, casting associate, and on-set acting coach for the WWII feature “Walking with the Enemy,” starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Jonas Armstrong.

MARC CAMOLETTI (Playwright) (1923-2003) authored more than 40 plays and became a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur in France. Boeing Boeing, his first major international success, ran for seven years and 2000 performances in its debut London production. It became the Guinness Book of Records' most performed French play worldwide. The Paramount film starred Jerry Lewis, Tony Curtis and Thelma Ritter. A later play, Don't Dress for Dinner, also ran for seven years in London's West End. A French citizen, born in Geneva, and an acclaimed artist and associate of the Société National des Beaux Arts, Marc Camoletti launched his theatrical career with three plays running simultaneously in Paris. Ten of his plays have also been produced for television. His work continues to flourish in numerous languages and some 55 countries.

ROBIN HAWDON (Adaptation) is a British playwright especially known for the popularity of his comedies. Mr. Hawdon's plays are amongst the most frequently produced around the world - his name is as well-known abroad as in his native Great Britain. Many of his plays are published by Samuel French/Concord. Over recent years his plays have appeared in mainstream theatres in the UK, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Moscow, Warsaw, Krakow, Bonn, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, and in hundreds of smaller theatres across every continent. Their popularity, amongst professional and amateur companies alike, is due to the fast pace and comic complexity of their plot lines, combined with an essential humanity and reality in their characterization.

The cast of DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER features (in alphabetical order): Brian Robert Burns (First National Tour: War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as “Bernard,” Kim Morgan Dean (Murder on the Links at Laguna Playhouse) as “Jacqueline,” Veronica Dunne (“Cinderella” in A Cinderella Christmas at Laguna Playhouse; Disney Channel's “KC Undercover,” Broadway; “Roxie Hart” in Chicago) as “Suzette,” Brandon J. Pierce (Broadway: Birthday Candles at Roundabout Theatre, Off-Broadway; Exit Strategy at Primary Stages) as “Robert,” Katy Tang (Love Among the Ruins at Laguna Playhouse; Sweeney Todd at South Coast Repertory) as “Suzanne,” and Jared Van Heel (Tartuffe at Laguna Playhouse) as “George.”

The design team for DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is as follows: scenic design by Marty Burnett; costume design by Elisa Benzoni; lighting design by Matthew Novotny; sound design by Chris Luessman; props design by Kevin Williams. Additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

TICKETS

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER will preview on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30pm; Thursday, September 5 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, September 6 at 7:30pm; Saturday, September 7 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; (with a press opening on Sunday, September 8 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, September 22, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances are Wednesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00pm or Sunday, September 22 at 5:30pm. There will be a post-show talkback following the Friday, September 13 performance.Tickets range from $56 - $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

