La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The hills are alive once again as LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the fourth show of their 2019-2020 season and one of the most beloved family musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

The spirited, romantic and unforgettable musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and the unforgettable title song. Children (3+) and adults will re-discover the inspiring story of family, faith, joy and courage in turbulent times - all to songs we know and love. Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein's most famous musical for an unforgettable theatrical experience!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will preview on Friday, April 17 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 18 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 18 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 10, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $20 - $94 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.





