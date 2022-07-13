LOBBY HERO is Now Playing at Elite Theatre Company

The Elite Theatre Company has announced its current production of Lobby Hero - a play by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Cate Caplin. Lobby Hero runs for four more weekends on the Main Stage until August 7, 2022.

When Jeff, a charming young security guard, is drawn into a local murder investigation, loyalties are strained to the breaking point. Jeff's tightly wound supervisor is called to bear witness in criminal trial involving his troubled brother.

Meanwhile, an attractive rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned but morally suspect partner. Truth, honor and duty becomes elusive, and justice proves costly in this comedic and insightful drama. Cast in order of appearance Gabriel Tejeda-Benitez as Jeff, Herb Hall as William, Bill Walthall as Bill and Rosie Gordon as Dawn. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with a special Thursday performance on August 4th, at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $10.00 each. All proceeds from the Thursday performance will be donated to UNICEF for the children of Ukraine. Lobby Hero is presented with the approval of Dramatists Play Service, Inc

The Elite Theatre Company, in consultation with other theatrical companies and performance venues in southern California, is adjusting its precautionary policies regarding the ongoing pandemic. To gain entrance to The Elite, all artists, audiences, and staff are required to present a photo ID plus proof of vaccination and booster against COVID-19 or an officially administered negative COVID-19 test (taken within the previous 72 hours). Audience members may choose to wear masks; all volunteer staff and crew at The Elite will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company (ETC) has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, ETC moved to present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that will elevate ETC's ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.