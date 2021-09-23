LISTEN: BWW Podcaster Ashton Marcus and John Snow Discuss MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts



John Snow's MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY continues with its next live performance on Friday, September 24th. The series features a wide variety of artists who have performed with musicians like George Benson, HAIM, Patrice Rushen, and Bill Irwin, encompassing everything from jazz and folk to R&B and pop.

Joining Snow on the 24th will be singer/songwriters Malia Civetz, Alex Rosenbloom, and Lauren Scott, with Greg Sadler on drums, Aaron Reihs on saxophone, and Nathan Heldman on keys, along with a surprise special guest artist. Snow musical directs, plays bass, and acts as MC.

Listen in as BroadwayWorld Podcaster Ashton Marcus talks to John Snow about his unique series in the video above. Enjoy!

MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY:

Sept. 24, 2021 at 8:00pm

Oct. 17, 2021 at 2pm

Oct. 22, 2021 at 8pm

Reservations: 310-477-2055 x 2

Click Here to purchase tickets online.

For more information, visit Odysseytheatre.com/Music.