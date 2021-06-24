L.A.'s Treasured Bootleg Theater Permanently Closes

The owners of the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles announced on social media that the popular venue in Historic Filipinotown is permanently closed after 20 years (though dark for the last year due to COVID) in operation due to "irreconcilable differences" with a business partner.

Read their full statement below:

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the closing of the Bootleg Theater venue. Over the past 20 years we have all created something truly beautiful from scratch. It would have been impossible to do without all of us contributing to the cause as performers, writers, producers, employees, supporters and the two of us together as owners and with Jessica Hanna as founders.

Hopefully we can all carry forward the legacy of the Bootleg, knowing that together we enjoyed tremendous success over the years while remaining fiercely independent.

Before the pandemic hit, we had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences with the partner we originally purchased the property with in 1999, despite our earnest efforts to purchase our partner's share of the real estate. The crush of a COVID closure made the situation even more untenable for us. After resisting numerous outside offers to sell out the Bootleg to conglomerates such as Live Nation, we managed to keep the little-engine-that could chugging along.

It is a gut punch to us that our ultimate demise was an inside job. There is no question that the best nights of our life (so far) were spent at the Bootleg. Our children grew up in and around the Bootleg, meeting and learning from artists from all walks of life. At its core the Bootleg was a place of intimate celebration for the patrons and a safe space for artists to create and express themselves freely at the highest level.

Sadly, the Bootleg Theater Venue is closing down after our best year ever in 2019, having made it through the pandemic still solvent and looking toward the future with excitement, hope and anticipation. We were fully self-sustaining operationally, and our employees had made it through thanks to PPP loans and a GoFundMe campaign that had the generous support of the community. Our non-profit had applied for more City, County, State and NEA programming grants and received them all. But we just couldn't hold on to the property any longer. The silver lining is that we are passing the torch to two Angelenos who have the dream and vision of a new version of a performance space at what will be affectionately known as the old Bootleg space.

They came in at the last minute, sparing the venue from being used as retail or torn down for more unaffordable housing. They will be issuing a separate press release in the future. Please join us in making their venture a success for the Los Angeles community. Also keep in mind that The Bootleg will continue to produce shows digitally and at other venues such as our next dance program Blacktinx which premieres on 6/24 and shows thru 6/29."

According to the L.A Times, the new, anonymous owners plan to keep the venue as some kind of performance venue and will share more details in the future.