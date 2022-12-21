LA's Renowned Dance Camera West Film Fest's 21st Edition To Premiere 60+ Dance Films At Historic Barnsdall Art Park

Dance Camera West, globally renowned dance film festival presents its 21st edition premiering 60+ dance films in Los Angeles at the Historic Barnsdall Art Park in Hollywood, Thursday, January 19, through Saturday, January 21, 2023.



The 2023 festival's opening night on Thursday January 21st will feature the Los Angeles premiere of Bella by Bridget Murnane, celebrating L.A. dance icon Bella Lewitsky.

The closing night includes Dance Camera West's signature VISIBILITY program to support underrepresented artists, plus the premiere of Sheila, and other films by special guest artist Gabri Christa. The full list of screenings and events at the 2023 festival is available here: www.dancecamerawest.org/2023schedule.

Also included in the festival's offerings is a separately ticketed event on Friday, January 20 from 12:00 to 2:00pm that includes a filmmaker lunch and discussion at Figaro Bistrot followed by a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. To purchase tickets for the lunch and tour, visit www.dancecamerawest.org/filmmaker-luncheon-friday-jan-20.

On Saturday, January 21st, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, filmmakers both experienced and inexperienced are invited to explore their creativity at Dance Film Lab with Gabri Christa. Tickets to the lab can be found here: www.dancecamerawest.org/workshop-with-gabri-christa.

FESTIVAL OVERVIEW

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

SUNSET SCREENINGS from 5:00 to 7:00pm (all outdoor screenings are free)

OPENING NIGHT FILM at 7:30pm: Premiere of Bella, by Bridget Murnane.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

As always, DCW created a diverse screening committee for its curation process from across dance aesthetics. The 2023 committee is comprised of 28 contributors representing a broad range of ages, genders, races, sexualities, and identities, who are prominent members of performance and film communities. The films presented at DCW's 2023 festival have been carefully chosen from over 350 submissions. A full list of members for this year's committee can be found here.

This season's awards were chosen by the current jury committee members:

DCW's Awards Categories:

Best Experimental Short: 2-3 in this category

Best Student/First Film

Best Documentary Short

Best Documentary Long

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Dance Camera West aims to foster ground-breaking talent and to encourage new dance film, by supporting creation, presentation and distribution of films. DCW presents an annual international festival held at renowned arts venues throughout Los Angeles, and informative and educational events throughout the year, to bring dance to the world beyond the stage and through the language of film.

Established venues range from performing arts centers like The Getty Center, REDCAT/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hammer Museum, Skirball Center, John Anson Ford Amphitheater, The Autry Museum, Theater Raymond Kabbaz, Track 16 / Bergamot Station. Cinemas such as American Cinematheque's Egyptian and Aero Theaters and the Laemmle Theaters have all presented Dance Camera West.

Through innovative programs in public spaces, DCW offers a wide vareity of patrons a way to experience dance that transcends barriers. DCW audiences are a wide range of ages, income and education. DCW keeps ticket prices affordable, always offering free events.

Overlooking the city of Los Angeles, at the crest of Olive Hill in East Hollywood, Barnsdall Art Park, and its beautiful hilltop campus, had its beginning in the early 1900s when Aline Barnsdall came West with plans to develop a theatre company. When Barnsdall donated the Park and its Frank Lloyd Wright designed structures to the City of Los Angeles in 1927, she wished to provide an accessible arts center incorporating and preserving the famous Hollyhock House as a vital component. The spirit of Barnsdall's intention was to maintain an active arts center for the community.

Programs and exhibits became a part of the mission of the Park-programs that are used by thousands of Los Angeles community members as well as visitors from throughout the world. The city's Cultural Affairs Department manages the Park through its Community Arts Division. Programs include the adult and youth art classes at the Barnsdall Art Center and the Junior Arts Center, the Hollyhock House, museum education and tour programs at the Municipal Art Gallery, the theatre programs at the Gallery Theatre, and numerous festivals during the year that celebrate the cultural diversity of the community.