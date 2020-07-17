LAO At Home Events Announed for Week Of July 20

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Monday, July 20 at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

One of the major artists of our time, tenor Russell Thomas has thrilled LA audiences as Cavaradossi in Tosca, Pollione in Norma and Titus in The Clemency of Titus. He now collaborates with pianist Kyung-mi Kim for a program of art songs by Vaughan Williams, Schubert, Verdi and Mascagni, as well as the iconic Billie Holiday hit, Strange Fruit.

Tuesday, July 21, at 5pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition)

Join Jeremy Frank at the piano for an Opera Happy Hour that looks ahead to Saturday's Ring marathon. This week, he explores how composer Richard Wagner incorporated "leitmotifs" - melodic themes that represent characters, things, ideas or emotions- throughout the Ring cycle.

Thursday, July 23, at 10am PDT - Backstage at LAO

The company's beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal chat, Coffee with Conlon, taking on questions submitted online with a special focus on Wagner's Ring cycle.

Saturday, July 25, at 8am PDT - From the Vault

A marathon all-day audio stream of Wagner's epic Der Ring des Nibelungen commemorates the ten-year anniversary of the company's first Ring cycle. Conducted by Music Director James Conlon, the Ring cycle will be featured in a back-to-back audio stream of all four operas: Das Rheingold at 8am; Die Walküre at 11am; Siegfried at 3pm; and Götterdämmerung at 7pm.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You