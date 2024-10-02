LA Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel, with Lang Lang, Launch 2024/25 Season at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel returned to the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage for the LA Phil Gala Concert: Dudamel & Lang Lang on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

This event featured Gustavo Dudamel and legendary pianist Lang Lang in a performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Ginastera's Estancia, featuring baritone Gustavo Castillo. Dudamel and the LA Phil's recording of Estancia is featured on the album Fandango, which was released by Platoon in September 2023 and recently received two Latin Grammy nominations for Best Classical Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition.

The LA Phil Gala Concert raised more than $3.5 million for the LA Phil and its Learning and Community Initiatives (including YOLA), which serve more than 150,000 youths, families and teachers every year. Kicking off the LA Phil's new season, the Gala began with the arrival of notable celebrities and VIPs: Beck, Christine Chiu, Amanda Kloots, Rufus Wainwright and Timothy Olyphant among others. Local officials in attendance included California State Senator Ben Allen, Supervisor Janice Hahn, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Supervisor Holly Mitchell and former Supervisor Zev Yarosklavsky.

They were joined by LA Phil Board Chair and Gala Co-Chair Jason Subotky and Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Dudamel with María Valverde, and LA Phil Gala Honorary Co-Chairs Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen; Gala Co-Chairs David C. Bohnett, Georgia and Breck Eisner, Jennifer Miller Goff, Winnie Kho and Chris Testa, Koni and Geoff Rich; and LA Phil President & Chief Executive Officer, David C. Bohnett Presidential Chair Kim Noltemy, along with more than 600 Gala patrons. The pre-concert cocktail reception was held in the Blue Ribbon Garden, where guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails specially designed by Levy Catering.

Gala guests and concert attendees then moved into Walt Disney Concert Hall for the concert performed by the LA Phil led by Gustavo Dudamel. After a lengthy standing ovation, Dudamel and the LA Phil performed John Philip Sousa's march “The Liberty Bell” as the encore, perfectly timed to end with a confetti drop.

Post-concert festivities were held on Grand Avenue. The gala dinner party boasted chic black-and-white décor produced by Sequoia Productions. The gourmet menu was created by Chef and Owner Richard Lauter of Savore Catering Studio and wines were provided by Beckmen Vineyards and Laurel Glen Vineyard. Remarks were given by LA Phil Board Chair Jason Subotky, LA Phi President & CEO Kim Noltemy and LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger shared a special performance of Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5 for four hands, and guests continued to enjoy the rest of the evening, dancing at the after party on Grand Avenue hosted by the acclaimed DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Top Gala Patrons included: Gregory A. Adams, Jerry and Terri Kohl, Lisa Field, Robyn Field and Anthony O'Carroll, Carol Colburn Grigor, and Jay and Barbara Rasulo.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's LA Phil Gala Concert: Dudamel & Lang Lang was created by Sequoia Productions and the LA Phil Special Events Team.

All Gala proceeds support the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its learning and community programs, including YOLA, the signature program of Gustavo Dudamel. The Gala concert was made possible with the proud support of Rolex.

Gustavo Dudamel continues to usher in the LA Phil's 2024/25 season with A Midsummer Night's Dream with Dudamel on October 3 and 4, featuring the world premiere of Gabriela Ortiz's new cello concerto Dzonot, performed by Alisa Weilerstein; An Evening of Film & Music: From Mexico to Hollywood, part of the LA Phil's John Williams Spotlight series, on Oct. 25-27; and Día de Los Muertos with Dudamel on Nov. 1-3, featuring a vibrant program of music by Mexican and Brazilian composers.

For more details about LA Phil's 2024/25 season, please visit laphil.com.

A full chronological listing of events is available here.

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford—as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

