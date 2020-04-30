LA Opera Cancels THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, Reaches Agreements With Unions, and Implements Cost Reductions

LA Opera announced today that it has cancelled all performances of The Marriage of Figaro, originally scheduled for June 6-28, 2020, due to international travel restrictions affecting cast members and larger ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The company also cancelled the remaining in-person community outreach programs under its Connects banner, including Saturday Mornings at the Opera, scheduled for June 6, and Great Opera Choruses at the Soraya, scheduled for June 7. Having cancelled all performances and events from March 14 through June 28, these cancellations now encompass the remainder of LA Opera's 2019/20 season. Patrons who purchased tickets for these performances will be contacted by LA Opera regarding the cancellations.

Additionally, the company announced agreements with each of its impacted union partners regarding these, and previous, performance cancellations and is implementing additional cost reduction strategies across the organization, including pay reductions for senior management. The company also set up the LA Opera Relief Fund to help support the artists, artisans and staff negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding cancellations.

The representative unions impacted by the cancellations include the American Federation of Musicians Local 47 (AFM), American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 33 Stagehands (IATSE), Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Local 706, and Theatrical Wardrobe Union (TWU) Local 768. Union employees hired for Pelléas and Mélisande, which was cancelled on April 10, 2020, were paid in full through the cancellation date, and at 75% thereafter. Those hired for The Marriage of Figaro, which was scheduled to begin rehearsals on May 4, will be paid at 75% per the agreement. Union benefits, which are paid by LA Opera and administered by the unions, will be paid in full.

These settlements also cover all cancelled work under LA Opera Connects' programming for the community, including the previously cancelled Open Door Days and The Festival Play of Daniel, as well as Great Opera Choruses and Saturday Mornings at the Opera.

"In a health crisis, ultimately the individuals are the ones that will suffer the most," said John Acosta, President of AFM Local 47. "During this crisis LA Opera has truly demonstrated that its values are centered on the health and wellbeing of its performers."

Thanks, in large part, to significant support from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, LA Opera is grateful to be able to continue to pay all of its 330 hard-working employees and contractors, which include carpenters, seamsters, electricians, technicians, musicians and others, while the company's theatres are shut down by the public health crisis.

For the most part, employees in administrative functions continue to work from home uninterrupted. In addition to their regular duties such as finance, technology services, and fundraising, administrative staff have turned their focus to engaging with audiences in their homes through programs such as the new "LAO at Home" offering, which streams both live and recorded content online, and remote Connects activities such as teacher training and programming for patients and their caregivers.

LA Opera implemented additional cost reductions across the organization, including pay cuts exclusively to senior management, ranging from 10-25%, as part of an effort to manage the short-term cashflow and secure its long-term future.

Thanks to the generosity of LA Opera philanthropists, and, in large part to the generosity of donors to the LA Opera Relief Fund, the company was also able to offer support for independent contractors (principal singers, directors, designers) who were not covered under the Paycheck Protection Plan. These performers, who are typically paid at a significantly higher rate than employees, will be paid at 25% of the full value of their agreements, plus union benefits.

"While I regret that we are unable, at present, to bring Angelenos the beauty and cathartic, communal power of opera, I am relieved that that we were able to provide support for our incredible artists and artisans that depend on us for their livelihood," said Christopher Koelsch, Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO. "I am also deeply grateful to senior team members whose sacrifice underscore their peerless professionalism, dedication, and passion for our work. In our collective effort to protect our most vulnerable team members, share the economic sacrifice with our valued artists, artisans and staff, and continue to preserve the long-term viability of the company, we have collectively determined that that these salary rollbacks are painful, but necessary. We look forward to the day when we can again restore opera to our mainstage and our entire team will be recognized for the outstanding service they provide."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You