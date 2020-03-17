LA Musician's Union AFM Local 47 Establishes Emergency Relief Fund

The Los Angeles' musician's union, AFM Local 47, has announced an Emergency Relief Fund extending a limited number of grants for members who have lost jobs due to the Covid-19 emergency.

Members in need can apply for up two two $75 grants equivalent to two service sets lost, for a maximum of $150. The two service sets can be from the same employer or different ones.

The union said of the fund, "While it is the Local's wish to help all of our members who are in immediate need as a result of job cancellations from signatory employers, we must emphasize that the funds set aside for this purpose are limited. We therefore urge only musicians who are suffering hardship at this time to apply. If a grant will help you, please contact us."

Union members can apply here.





