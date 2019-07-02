Kritzerland Feinstein's At Vitello's Presents KRITZERLAND AT 100

For the 100th show - saying that again, in CAPS - FOR THE 100th SHOW - the decision was made to do a Kritzerland show. Many things were discussed for the 100th show - doing all Ukrainian musical theatre songs, doing an evening of monologues about foot traffic in North Hollywood, but in the end it was decided to do what Kritzerland always does - an eclectic, fun evening of eclectic and fun material, the kind Kritzerland's wonderful audiences have been enjoying since September of 2010.

That said, in the 100th show there is some hugely rare material - this material was found in a box labeled "Hugely Rare Material". Audiences will, of course, hear classics, but some of the rarities will tickle the fancy of those who like to have their fancies tickled.

As always, Kritzerland has assembled a great cast and there may even be some surprises, too. Make reservations now - this show will absolutely sell out and sell out quickly. Come help Kritzerland celebrate what no other cabaret show of this type has done - 100 shows!

August 4, 2019 at 7:00pm

DOORS OPEN 5:30pm. SHOW STARTS 7:00pm!

FEINSTEIN'S AT THE VITELLO'S

4349 TUJUNGA AVE. • STUDIO CITY 91604

https://tinyurl.com/kritzerlandaug4





