Kritzerland Feinstein's At Vitello's Present KRITZERLAND AT 101Â â€” 9th ANNIVERSARY

The 101st Kritzerland show is also the ninth anniversary show! Yes, it's Kritzerland's ninth anniversary and it's going to be a fun show, filled with classic songs from musical theatre and film, and, as always, some incredibly rare material you won't hear at any other shows. Kritzerland did its very first show in September 2010 and the shows are still going strong.

For the ninth anniversary there's a great cast and surprises galore. Come celebrate the ninth anniversary of Kritzerland cabaret shows. The anniversary shows usually sell out, so make your reservations early. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

FEATURED PERFORMERS:

Brittney Bertier [Vegas: Marilyn; Regional: My Fair Lady (Eliza) Sierra Repertory, Hello Out There Goodspeed Musicals; Off Broadway: O Night Divine; Nat'l Tour: Seussical

Kay Cole [Broadway ORIGINAL productions: A Chorus Line (Maggie); Jesus Christ Superstar; Hair; The Roar of the Geasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd; Bye Bye Birdie]

Peyton Kirkner [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance; A Carol Christmas (Trina); Bend in the Road (Minnie Mae), 134 West; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

Kerry O'Malley [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

Eric Petersen [Shrek The Musical (Shrek) 1st Nat'l Tour & B'way; Peter & The Starcatcher (Ted) B'way, ELF: The Musical (Buddy) NYC-MSG. TV: Kirstie, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, CSI]

Laura Wolfe [Queen in Storybook Theatre's TYA production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will also be seen in the comedy series This is Laura, premiering on Amazon Prime in 2019]

Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Entertainment Cover = $20 Online ($30 At Door)

September 8, 2019 At 7:00pm

Doors Open 5:30pm. Show Starts 7:00pm!

Feinstein's At The Vitello's

4349 Tujunga Ave. • Studio City 91604

Https://tinyurl.com/kritzerlandsep8





