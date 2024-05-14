OPHELIA Extends at the Odyssey Theatre

The show will now extend through May 25th.
Null Set Productions has announced the extension of OPHELIA by playwright Stefan Marks. The show will now extend through May 25th as a visiting production at The Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles.
“Ophelia” is an existential dramedy dealing with time-shifting, finding one’s destiny and the quest to fix a “broken life.” The play runs Thursday & Friday 8:00 PM, with two shows on Saturday at 3 PM & 8 PM through May 25th. Tickets on sale: www.stefanmarks.com/ophelia
Award winning playwright Stefan Marks has created a story of tragedy, love, dementia, beat poets, strippers, blood spatter, time jumps, doppelgängers, saying goodbye and ultimately appreciating those who came before us.
Deborah Geffner as “MOM”
Tatum Langton as “HER”
Stefan Marks as “SON”
Understudy for “HER” – Amy Braddock
Produced by: Null Set Productions
Writer/Director: Stefan Marks
Technical Director/Lighting Design: Mark Svastics
Set Design: Stefan Marks & Mark Svastics
Stage Manager: Bobby Pearsons
Tech Op: Stephen Epstein
Costume Design: Paula Higgins
Publicist: Sandra Kuker PR • Sandra Kuker-Franco
Social Media, Marketing & Graphics: Mia Christou
Web Design: Matt Kaminsky
Casting Assistants: Matt Kaminsky & Keith Middleton
Poster Design: Ethan Kaminsky • Kaminsky Productions
Stage Crew: Mark Svastics, Bobby Pearsons, Matt Kaminsky, Steve Epstein
OPHELIA to extend at The Odyssey Theatre – 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd - West Los Angeles, CA 90025. The show is EXTENDING through May 25th, 2024. Performance schedule is Thursday & Friday 8:00pm and Saturday 3PM & 8PM. Tickets will be $45. (Golden premium -Assigned Seating), $35. (General -Assigned Seating). Run time: 95 minutes and will be performed without intermission.
Tickets available at: www.stefanmarks.com/ophelia
Box office: (310) 477-2055 Ext. 2 - www.odysseytheatre.com
