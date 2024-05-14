OPHELIA Extends at the Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Null Set Productions has announced the extension of OPHELIA by playwright Stefan Marks. The show will now extend through May 25th as a visiting production at The Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles.

“Ophelia” is an existential dramedy dealing with time-shifting, finding one’s destiny and the quest to fix a “broken life.” The play runs Thursday & Friday 8:00 PM, with two shows on Saturday at 3 PM & 8 PM through May 25th. Tickets on sale: www.stefanmarks.com/ophelia

Award winning playwright Stefan Marks has created a story of tragedy, love, dementia, beat poets, strippers, blood spatter, time jumps, doppelgängers, saying goodbye and ultimately appreciating those who came before us.

THE CAST

Deborah Geffner as “MOM”

Tatum Langton as “HER”

Stefan Marks as “SON”

Understudy for “HER” – Amy Braddock

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Produced by: Null Set Productions

Writer/Director: Stefan Marks

Technical Director/Lighting Design: Mark Svastics

Set Design: Stefan Marks & Mark Svastics

Stage Manager: Bobby Pearsons

Tech Op: Stephen Epstein

Costume Design: Paula Higgins

Publicist: Sandra Kuker PR • Sandra Kuker-Franco

Social Media, Marketing & Graphics: Mia Christou

Web Design: Matt Kaminsky

Casting Assistants: Matt Kaminsky & Keith Middleton

Poster Design: Ethan Kaminsky • Kaminsky Productions

Stage Crew: Mark Svastics, Bobby Pearsons, Matt Kaminsky, Steve Epstein

OPHELIA to extend at The Odyssey Theatre – 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd - West Los Angeles, CA 90025. The show is EXTENDING through May 25th, 2024. Performance schedule is Thursday & Friday 8:00pm and Saturday 3PM & 8PM. Tickets will be $45. (Golden premium -Assigned Seating), $35. (General -Assigned Seating). Run time: 95 minutes and will be performed without intermission.

Tickets available at: www.stefanmarks.com/ophelia

Box office: (310) 477-2055 Ext. 2 - www.odysseytheatre.com

