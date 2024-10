Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Khujo Goodie of Goodie Mob, and Grammy Winner James Worthy have joined forces again to release a brand new single entitled "Ha Haaa".

Describing the obstacles in life they've gotten through to become who they are today. The single was produced by Kojack, also written by James Worthy, and Khujo under ONERpm.

"Ha Haaa" is available on all streaming platforms.

Purchase: https://onerpm.link/219424149535

