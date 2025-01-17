Kerri Kasem, DJ Ashba To Join Young Entertainer Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles wildfires are prompting last-minute changes to this year's Young Entertainer Awards. The nonprofit organization that honors young performers and creatives plans to go forward with its 9th annual awards ceremony at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on Saturday, January 18, with proceeds benefitting horse and animal rescue efforts in the fire-ravaged areas.

Animal-rescue activist and radio host Kerri Kasem will join other entertainers on stage at the event, along with musician and producer DJ Ashba. Best known for his involvement with the bands Guns N' Roses and Sixx:A.M., Ashba has recently been on the front lines during the current fires, helping multiple organizations rescue horses and other pets and animals. Kasem, daughter of the late, legendary radio host Casey Kasem, has also recently been helping to evacuate animals. She will accept contributions from the YEA gala on behalf of Carret Rescue Rangers, a Southern California-based group that works to rescue animals during natural disasters.

"We are thrilled to have Kerri Kasem and DJ Ashba joining us," said Alitzah Wiener, YEA coproducer and president. "We want to do something positive, not just to celebrate young professionals in the entertainment industry, but also to help people and animals trying to survive in the fire zones."

The Young Entertainer Awards Foundation was founded in 2015 to instill confidence in young people pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. The annual awards ceremony honors artists in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voiceovers and more.

Nominees for Best Leading Young Actor and Actress in a Television Series include Brice Gonzalez ("Lopez vs Lopez"), Jaden Michael ("Harlan Coben's Shelter"), Eden Samantha Gross ("Mystery League"), Remy Holt ("Beef"), and Kate Roman ("The Next Step"). Nominees for Supporting Young Actor and Actress in a Streaming Feature Film include Sam Duncan ("The Shade"), David Mattle ("There's Something Wrong with the Children"), Jonah Paull ("Rendel: Cycle of Revenge"), Tristan Riggs ("Dante's Hotel"), Sebastian Billingsley Rodriguez ("Peter Pan & Wendy"), Courtnè Alyssa ("A Taste of Praise"), Honor Davis-Pye ("The Ghost Within"), Abigail Grace Korenthal ("Happy Holla Day"), and Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister"). The complete list of nominees is below.

The YEA ceremony will be hosted by radio entrepreneur, consultant and motivational speaker Chris Loos; KTLA Weekend News co-anchor Rick Chambers; voiceover talent Jon Bailey (Disney, Marvel, Muppets, Transformers, Imagineers, Lego, Animaniacs, Pokemon, etc.); and Alitzah Wiener, who performs professionally as the Billboard-charting children's musical artist Twinkle Time.

Guest presenters and performers will include actress, dancer and singer-songwriter Nayah Damasen ("Modern Family," "Blackish," "Disney's Bizaardvark," "Nickelodeon's Henry"); actress, singer-songwriter Lily Brooks O'Briant ("The Young and the Restless," "The Big Big Show," "Life by Ella,"), vocalist and instrumentalist Love Lilly ("Thoughts of You," "Liar"), actor Ethan Hutchison ("The Path," "Queen Sugar"); actress Jordyn Starr Curet ("Home Economics," "The Neighborhood," "Marriage Story"); actress Catherine Ashmore Bradley ("The Really Loud House," "City on a Hill," "The Practice,"); actor Mason McNulty ("Class of 1970," "Deadly Fiancé," "Teen Wolf," "Danger Force," "Billy the Kid"); actress Carmina Garay ("The Park," "Diary of a Future President"); actress Aubin Bradley ("Lucy Loud," "The Really Loud House"); songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Gabriel Batiz; and actress Alexandra Bradley ("The Greatest Ever," "Fleishman is in Trouble,").

"We know first-hand the value of peer recognition, family encouragement and support, and preparation in the lives of young entertainers," said Michael Wiener, YEA co-founder and director. "That's what the Young Entertainer Awards is all about-actors and actress, working and struggling, make a tremendous effort in their endeavor to land a role. It's that very endeavor we wish to recognize, encourage, support and celebrate so that they have nice memories of this time in their lives."

The Young Entertainer Awards will take place on Saturday, January 18, at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California 91601. Doors open and Red Carpet arrivals begin at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for are $185 and can be reserved at youngentertainerawards.org. Additional contributions to benefit animal rescue efforts will be accepted through Venmo @YoungEntertainerAwards by including "Horse Heroes" on the recipient line.

YOUNG ENTERTAINER AWARDS

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | FEATURE FILM

Kylee Levien ("Roswell Delirium"), Katie Silverman ("The Exorcists")

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Logan Laurel ("The 3rd Guest"), Remy Marthaller ("Seagrass"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("One Summer")

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Sam Duncan ("The Shade"), David Mattle ("There's Something Wrong with the Children"), Jonah Paull ("Rendel: Cycle of Revenge"), Tristan Riggs ("Dante's Hotel"), Sebastian Billingsley Rodriguez ("Peter Pan & Wendy")

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | STREAMING FEATURE FILM

Courtnè Alyssa ("A Taste of Praise"), Honor Davis-Pye ("The Ghost Within"), Abigail Grace Korenthal ("Happy Holla Day"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister")

BEST YOUNG DIRECTOR

Andrey Goulter ("An Unplanned Milestone"), Aurora Iler ("Melon Head"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("Ollie")

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | SHORT FILM

Sam Duncan ("Not the Same Clarence"), Brayden Eaton ("While We're Here"), Magnus Newville ("Ruby Shella"), Jonah Paull ("Lurk")

BEST YOUNG ACTOR 10 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM

Jarvis Chan ("Up, Up and Away"), Ranen Navat ("A Bad Place"), Axel Newville ("Ruby Shella"), Mateo Ray ("See You at Sunrise")

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | SHORT FILM

Janel Cheatham ("Stand Out"), Montana Jacobowitz ("Good Girls"), Scout Latshaw ("The Bike Ride"), Athena Park ("Relevant"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("The Unfinished Side")

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS 14 AND UNDER | SHORT FILM

Sarah Noelle Eastep ("SYOTOS"), Avery Garcia ("It Happens at Night"), Aurora Iler ("Melon Head"), Cali Kira ("Magic 8 Ball"), Serenity Grace Russell ("Feeding Time")

BEST YOUNG WRITER

Aurora Iler ("Melon Head"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("Ollie")

BEST YOUNG PRODUCER

Kristen Duff ("Advertisements"), Aurora Iler ("Melon Head"), Hailey Nicole Ralston ("Ollie")

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Amelia Harrison ("Peppermint and Postcards"), Juliette Hawk ("Mystery on Mistletoe Lane"), Summer H. Howell ("Abducted by My Teacher")

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Miles Marthaller ("Round and Round"), Logan Pierce ("Mystery on Mistletoe Lane"), Carlos Solorzano ("Holiday in the Vineyards")

BEST SUPPORTING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION MOVIE, MINISERIES, OR SPECIAL

Courtnè Alyssa ("Horse Camp: A Treasure Tail"), Holly de Barros ("Royally Yours"), Caroline Skye ("Dog Gone"), Addyson E. Tabankin ("Harlan Coben's Shelter")

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Brice Gonzalez ("Lopez vs Lopez"), Jaden Michael ("Harlan Coben's Shelter")

BEST LEADING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES

Eden Samantha Gross ("Mystery League"), Remy Holt ("Beef"), Kate Roman ("The Next Step")

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Isaac Arellanes ("My Life with the Walter Boys"), Jackson Dollinger ("Pretty Freekin Scary"), Oliver Savell ("Changing Ends")

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTOR 12 AND UNDER | TELEVISION SERIES

Edouard Larocque ("À propos d'Antoine"), Carlos S. Sanchez ("Chicago Fire")

BEST RECURRING YOUNG ACTRESS | TELEVISION SERIES

Matilda Firth ("Time"), Jayden Gomez ("High Desert"), Ellie Reine ("And Just Like That..."), Violet Tinnirello ("Sesame Street")

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTOR | TELEVISION SERIES

Dexter Sol Ansell ("Hullraisers"), Sean Convery ("Hunters"), Innocent Ekakitie ("Bunk'd"), Tristan Riggs ("True Lies"), Ollie Robinson ("SNL")

BEST GUEST STARRING YOUNG ACTRESS |TELEVISION SERIES

Skyler Elyse Philpot ("Chicago Med"), Scarlett Roselyn ("That Girl Lay Lay"), Serenity Grace Russell ("Magnum P.I.")

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | DAYTIME SERIES

Ranen Navat ("Rekindled Heartache"), Henry Samiri ("The Bold and the Beautiful"), Viron Weaver ("General Hospital")

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Pressly James Crosby ("Lego Pixar"), Sam Duncan ("Cocomelon"), Kailen Jude ("Gabby's Dollhouse"), Ollie Robinson ("Witness"), Sebastian Billingsley Rodriguez ("CoComelon Lane"), Mason Wertheimer ("Elemental")

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Montana Jacobowitz ("South Park"), Amari McCoy ("Spidey and His Amazing Friends")

BEST PERFORMANCE | WEB SERIES

Andrey Goulter ("An Unplanned Milestone"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("Midnight Caller"), Tristan Riggs ("Midnight Caller"), Ethan Stoddard ("Full Circle")

BEST PERFORMANCE | MUSIC VIDEO

Courtne' Alyssa ("When I Grow Up"), Alicia Clark ("You Are Enough"), Ranen Navat ("New Jerusalem"), Autumn Rose ("My R"), Daven Saraf ("Epilogue")

BEST VOCALIST | SINGLE

Jackson Dollinger ("Seasons"), Alisha Liston ("Journey of a Wanderer")

BEST YOUNG ACTOR | LIVE THEATRE

Griffin Arnold ("Something Rotten"), Sam Duncan ("Oliver!"), Benjamin Pajak ("Oliver!"), Max Rackenberg ("Merrily We Roll Along")

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS | LIVE THEATRE

Natalia Nappo ("The Tina Turner Musical"), Serenity Grace Russell ("Christmas at Central"), Jurnee Swan ("The Piano Lesson"), Addyson E. Tabankin ("25th Anniversary: Ragtime")

OUTSTANDING INFLUENCER

Kristen Duff; JKrew: Maddy, Anthony, Liam, Cilla; Hailey Nicole Ralston; Charlotte Delaney Riggs

BEST PERFORMANCE - COMMERCIAL

Jackson Dollinger ("BEHR Paint"), Sam Duncan ("Global Action"), Sabrina Garcia ("Iceberg"), Alisha Liston ("Xfinity 2023"), Charlotte Delaney Riggs ("ProActiv"), Serenity Grace Russell ("Dish Network")

