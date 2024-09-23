Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, & More Honored for 2024 WIF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WIF (formerly known as Women In Film, Los Angeles) has announced that Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington, and Kate Winslet will be honored at the 2024 WIF Honors, taking place on Thursday, October 24, at The Beverly Hilton. This year’s WIF Honors, themed The Power of the Collective, will celebrate the industry leaders who demonstrate that strength in collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can change culture for the better. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

The 2024 WIF Honorees include:

The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film: Kate Winslet and Ellen Kuras

The Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV: Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award: Annette Bening presented to her by Jane Fonda

The Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award: Kerry Washington

WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award®: Joey King

Actress and WIF Board of Directors member Jurnee Smollett (We Grown Now, The Burial, “The Order”) will deliver opening remarks at this annual benefit, which supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs, and its advocacy for gender parity in entertainment. Unique to WIF Honors, the evening will feature engaging on-stage discussions with this year’s honorees. Additional presenters and participating talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet will be honored alongside director Ellen Kuras, previously Oscar-nominated for directing her documentary The Betrayal, with the iconic Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for their collaboration on Lee. The award recognizes outstanding individuals who are creating increased opportunities for the advancement of women in the screen industries. Winslet, who both stars in and produces the film, portrays the acclaimed war correspondent Lee Miller. Lee, Kuras’ narrative feature directorial debut, follows Miller as she ventures to the front lines of World War II to capture some of the most significant wartime images for British Vogue. Winslet’s and Kuras’ vision and steadfast dedication to Lee exemplify the grit and passion it takes to create important work that centers women in the storytelling, and aligns with WIF’s mission of championing women who support other women. The duo previously collaborated on the award-winning film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, with Winslet starring alongside Jim Carrey and Kuras serving as cinematographer.

Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel will be honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for their stellar collaboration as co-creators and executive producers of the beloved Netflix comedy series “Survival of the Thickest,” which premiered in 2023 and is currently in production for its second season. The award honors their collaborative approach to producing the series, which exemplifies women supporting women, and highlights the show's success in underscoring the vital role of diversity and inclusion in visual storytelling. Inspired by Buteau’s celebrated book of essays of the same name, the series follows Mavis Beaumont (played by Buteau) as she navigates life, love, and career after a devastating breakup. Buteau most recently starred in the comedy film Babes alongside Ilana Glazer. Her first hour-long special, “Welcome to Buteaupia,” is available on Netflix. Her new special, filmed at Radio City Music Hall where she became the first woman to ever tape a comedy special there, will be released soon on the platform. Sanchez-Witzel is an accomplished showrunner in the comedy space, having served in that role on the critically-acclaimed NBC sitcom, “The Carmichael Show” and co-developing Hulu’s “Up Here.” She has also worked as a writer and producer on several series, including Fox’s “New Girl” and NBC’s “My Name is Earl.”

Annette Bening will receive the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, named for its inaugural recipient, Jane Fonda, in 2021. Fonda personally selected Bening as this year’s honoree and will present her with the award. Bening is being recognized for her impactful, philanthropic work with Planned Parenthood and breast cancer research, her leadership for the Entertainment Community Fund, and her advocacy for trans rights. She recently starred in Peacock’s “Apple Never Fall” and was nominated for an Academy Award this year for Nyad, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

Kerry Washington will be honored with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to both creative and business sectors in entertainment. Washington is an Emmy-winning producer, actor, bestselling author, director, and organizer. She received widespread public recognition for her role as Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama “Scandal,” breaking barriers as the first Black woman since 1974 to headline a network TV drama. Over the show’s seven seasons, Washington earned two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, a SAG Award nomination, and two NAACP Image Awards for her role on the Peabody Award-winning series. Washington will next be seen starring in The Six Triple Eight, which will be in select theaters on Dec. 6 and stream on Netflix on Dec. 20. The film, written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry and executive produced by Washington, is inspired by World War II’ only Women’s Army Corps unit of color.

In 2016, Washington launched her production company Simpson Street with the mission to tell heart-centered stories and challenge perceptions of otherness by centering marginalized and overlooked characters. Under the keen guidance of Washington and Pilar Savone, Executive Vice President of Production and Development, Simpson Street is creating a robust slate of projects across film, television, and digital content with acclaimed projects like the Emmy-winning “Confirmation,” “American Son,” “Little Fires Everywhere.” This summer, Simpson Street rapidly grew their slate with the highly anticipated lineup of new and returning programming, including the second seasons of “UnPrisoned” and “Reasonable Doubt”, as well as the Sundance award-winning documentary, Daughters. The three projects speak to timely topics addressing societal issues and shed light on the U.S. criminal justice system, especially with regards to its impact on marginalized groups.

Joey King will be the 19th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® in recognition of her impressive acting and producing work within the screen industries and her embodiment of style and grace. King is an Emmy-nominated actress known for her versatility and compelling performances. She has solidified her status as a household name with notable roles in smash hit films like The Conjuring and The Kissing Booth series on Netflix. In the television space, King is widely known for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s limited series “The Act” which earned her a SAG Award, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice and Emmy nomination. King currently stars in the Netflix film Uglies, an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling YA dystopian novel, alongside Chase Stokes, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju and Laverne Cox. King is also coming off a massive summer after starring in two #1 movies: Netflix’s A Family Affair and Illumination’s fourth installment of Despicable Me. She also starred in Tommy Kail’s “We Were the Lucky Ones,” a critically acclaimed limited series for 20th Century Studio and Hulu.

“The 2024 honorees embody the very essence of leadership, creativity, and advocacy that WIF has championed for over 50 years. Their remarkable contributions, both on and off the screen, are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the lasting change they inspire.” said Kirsten Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer of WIF.

“This year’s WIF Honors theme, The Power of the Collective, underscores how collaboration and inclusive storytelling can drive change. Our honorees exemplify this spirit, demonstrating how collective strength can reshape culture and challenge industry norms. Their accomplishments this year are a beacon of hope for a more equitable future,” said Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins, co-chairs of the WIF Honors Committee.

In addition to Levinson and Watkins, The WIF Honors Committee is comprised of Tara Duncan, Faith France, and Andrea Nelson Meigs. WIF Honors is presented by Max Mara with Visionary Sponsor ShivHans Pictures, and additional support from Amazon MGM Studios, Lexus, Netflix, and STARZ #TakeTheLead. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.

About WIF and the Awards

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF has been fighting for gender equity for more than 50 years. Its advocacy, career programs, and research efforts are a driving force for increasing gender representation in Hollywood. WIF works to dismantle gender bias in the screen industries by building the pipeline, sustaining careers, and advocating for change. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals and more information can be found on our website: WIF.org. WIF is led by Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Schaffer and Chair of the Board of Directors Amy Baer. Follow WIF on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Since 1977, WIF has annually honored outstanding women in the entertainment industry who have broken ground and excelled in their chosen ﬁelds. Outstanding individuals who have been honored in past WIF awards programs include Lucille Ball, Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Nora Ephron, Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Nicole Kidman, Donna Langley, Jennifer Lopez, Marlee Matlin, Mira Nair, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, and many more iconic women. View the WIF Awards Retrospective here.

The Crystal Award for Advocacy honors outstanding individuals and groups of women who are creating increased opportunities for the advancement of women working throughout the screen industries. Established in 1977 to honor outstanding individuals who, through their endurance and the excellence of their work, have helped to expand the role of women within the entertainment industry.

The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award honors women who have used their prominent entertainment industry profiles to effect radical change and shed light on issues using their powerful voices. Previously named the Norma Zarky Humanitarian Award, it was renamed for honoree Jane Fonda in 2021, in recognition of her fearlessness in speaking out and inspiring generations of activists. Jane Fonda presents this award each year at WIF Honors.

The Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award honors a promising talent in the fields of film, television, and/or digital media, whose professional pursuits are resulting in progress for the next generation of talented women. Its recipient has demonstrated a foundation for her career consisting of accomplishments marrying creative achievements and business acumen.

The WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® is presented to an actress who is experiencing a turning point in her career through her work in the film and television industries, through her contributions to the community at large, in recognition of her outstanding achievements, and her embodiment of style and grace. Past recipients include Yara Shahidi, Lili Reinhart, Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt, and Maria Bello.

