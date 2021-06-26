KPFK's Arts in Review to Air Premiere of Rogue Machine Theatre's Staging Of MINNESOTA and More

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, celebrates the return to live theater in Los Angeles.

Arts in Review hosts playwright/actor Justin Tanner an director Lisa James, discussing the premiere of "Minnesota," a one-person play, starring Tanner and directed by James.

Hosted by entertainment journalist Julio Martinez, the program airs Friday, January 25 (2 to 2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM.

"Minnesota" premieres online at 8pm (PT) on June 26, 2021 and runs ON DEMAND through August 1, 2021. Run time is 72 minutes. Tickets are $20. Reservations: RogueMachineTheatre.net or directly https://roguemachine.anywhereseat.com/channel.php

Justin Tanner is a Los Angeles playwright with over twenty produced plays to his credit. His first play, Changing Channels, was named one of the "best of the year" by the LA Times, produced by Jon Lawrence Rivera at The Second Stage Theater in Hollywood. He then partnered with Diana Gibson and Andy Daley at Hollywood's CAST Theatre where he wrote eleven plays, including the long running hits Zombie Attack! Teen Girl, Pot Mom and Heartbreak Help, working with such notable actors as French Stewart, Mark Ruffalo, Laurie Metcalf, Pamela Adlon, John Glover and Fred Willard.

Justin's plays Space Therapy, Voice Lessons, and Day Drinkers all received Ovation Award nominations for Best Play. In addition to his work in theatre, Justin wrote for multi-award-winning television series My So-Called Life (with Claire Danes and Jared Leto) and Gilmore Girls. His pilot Silver Lake was produced by Aaron Spelling. Since 2009 he has written, directed, photographed and edited 86 chapters of his mind-bending web series "Ave 43."

Lisa James is a multi-award winning director. Selected credits include Heartstopper (LA Weekly Award); Palladium is Moving, (LADCC Award); Lynn Siefert's Little Egypt; Wendy MacLeod's The Water Children, Matrix Theater Company (4 LADCC Awards); Justin Tanner's Bitter Women (LADCC Award); Bold Girls, Matrix Theater Company. The Visible Horse (LADCC Award).

Beth Henley's Tight Pants, Met Theater-- Billy Aaronson's The News EST LA; ASCAP/Disney presentation Scream (music by David Foster); Justin Tanner's Oklahomo!. Little Egypt The Musical; Matrix Theater in LA; also Acorn Theater in NYC; Dying is Easy Comedy is Hard EST LA and NYC; End Days; Odyssey Theater; Kim Davies' Smoke Rogue Machine, (Stage Raw nomination). Punk Rock Odyssey Theater (Ovation Recommended).

Justin Tanner's El Nino, Rogue Machine, (Stage Raw Award); Issei He Say, New Jersey Rep - Top 10 productions of 2019 and the staged reading of Justin Tanner's Little Theater a world premiere to be produced by Rogue Machine next season. Additionally, James is a guest director/adjunct professor at USC School of Dramatic Arts.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.