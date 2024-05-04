UGLY LIES THE BONE to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grim Abbey Productions will present Lindsey Ferrentino's drama, “Ugly Lies the Bone,” at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Directed by award-winner Lulenoxx and featuring a talented and diverse cast, this production will captivate audiences with its exploration of resilience, love and the human spirit. Opens June 8 at McCadden Theatre Place.

The play deals with the life of Jess, a soldier returning home from her third tour in Afghanistan, scarred both physically and emotionally by the horrors of war. With severe burns from an IED explosion and PTSD from the trauma she experienced at war, Jess embarks on a journey of rehabilitation and self-discovery. Through the innovative use of Virtual Reality therapy, she navigates the challenges of her new reality, confronting the changes in her hometown and reconnecting with loved ones who struggle to understand her pain.

"Ugly Lies the Bone" is a poignant exploration of deep emotions and dark themes, infused with moments of comedy and hope. Jess's journey is one of resilience and determination, as she confronts her anger and sarcasm to embrace the possibility of a new life. The play sheds light on the complexities of disability and the ways in which individuals and communities navigate unfamiliar terrain.

The moment Gabrielle Archambault encountered Ferrentino's powerful script, she was compelled to bring it to life on stage. “ This piece is perfect for anyone who has ever felt lost, in pain, or like no one around them can understand the turmoil they are going through,” she exclaims, "We hope to share this piece and empower those who are struggling with physical or emotional pain to seek help and guidance, through Jess's story, we aim to inspire hope and resilience, reminding audiences that no matter the obstacles they face, there is a way forward."

Presented by: Grim Abbey Productions

Directed by: Lulenoxx

Cast includes: Gabrielle Archambault, Sheer Aviram, Carver Folkes, Suni M!, and Hans Heilmann.

Location: MCCADDEN PLACE THEATRE - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, CA 90038

Dates:

Sunday, June 08, 3:30 PM

Saturday, June 15, 6:30 PM

Saturday, June 22, 11:30 AM

Sunday, June 23, 8:30 PM

Friday, June 28, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 30, 2:30 PM

Tickets: $15 at the button below

Admission age: 16+

Running time: 90 minutes

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Gabrielle Archambault (she/her) is drawn to projects surrounding trauma recovery. A female, queer, actress, producer, and writer, she is passionate about telling stories that help people feel that they are not alone in difficult experiences, and that they can get through to the other side. With a degree focus in Musical Theatre and practical experience as a filmmaker, she is looking forward to getting back to her roots and hitting the stage again. Film and TV experience include supporting roles in the feature film No Tears in Hell and the new tv show Second Chances. As a writer she is currently pitching several features and a pilot based off the book Amish Vampires in Space. ga

Lulenoxx (they/them) is a queer, non-binary screenwriter, director and creator. As a theater maker, they have over 10 years of directing, writing and devising experience at the professional and educational level, with a focus in new work, especially opera. Lulenoxx is a member of the She-Collective and is an Alumni of Lincoln Center's Director's Lab. Lulenoxx is also an award winning filmmaker, winning CineStory Foundation's 2024 LGBTQIA+ Scholarship, PANO's Marilyn Horowitz Screenwriting Award (2nd Prize) and has received development opportunities and fellowships from Stowe Story Labs and Athena Film Festival's Writers Lab (Finalist for the Chinonye Chukwu Emerging Writer Award). Their primary goal as a storyteller is to tell the truth, in whatever form it manifests. They are currenting working on their first feature film, Pairs to the Floor, with Unseen Films Oregon.

