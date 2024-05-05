FOXY LADIES LOVE BOOGIE 70'S EXPLOSION! to Play Three Clubs Stage in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is a rock musical revue with a wild non-stop party, celebrating strong, invincible women while reliving the 1970's Greatest Hits. “FOXY LADIES LOVE BOOGIE 70'S EXPLOSION!” is set to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival June 9th – 24th, 2024, at The Three Clubs Stage Room. Created and directed by Fritz Brekeller, he takes the talented cast of seven and the audience back to the rock & roll 70's. Musical direction by Joel Rutkowski and Choreography by Ashley Wren Collins. Tickets are available at the button below.

FOXY LADIES LOVE BOOGIE 70's EXPLOSION! is a rock musical revue celebrating the women who defined “The Me Decade.” Keep on truckin' with the high-octane music that fueled the movies, television, celebrities, fashions and politics that defined this incredible period of sexual revolution, feathered hair and platform shoes. With over 70 musical numbers: from the innocent love songs of sweetheart, Karen Carpenter to the sultry dance beats of disco queen, Donna Summer – all taken to the max with groovy choreography and flashy costumes, this wild, non-stop party will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles!

CAST

Charlotte “Charlo” Crossley** – (Mama)

Karla Mosley** – (Diva)

Nina Gosiengfiao – (Free Spirit)

Erin Ortegon – (Girl Next Door)

Toni Lorene Baker – (Babe)

Devan Watring** – (Boogie Love / Dance Captain)

Tiffany Brevard – (Swinger)

** AEA Equity Member

THE CREATIVES

Fritz Brekeller – Creator / Director

Ashley Wren Collins - Choreographer

Joel Rutkowski – Musical Director

Joshua Bartley – Vocal Direction

Veta Horwitz – Costumes

SANDRA KUKER PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco) – Publicist

VENUE AND PERFORMANCES – June 9 – 24, 2024

Three Clubs Stage Room

1123 N. Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA. 90038

Show Dates and Times:

Sunday, June 9 @ 7:00pm | Saturday, June 15 @ 8:00pm | Sunday, June 16 @ 4:30pm | Friday, June 21 @ 10:15pm | Monday, June 24 @ 7:00pm

Running Time: 100 minutes (Ages 21+). General admission: $25.

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2v2bfs2t

CAST & CREATIVES

CHARLOTTE “CHARLO” CROSSLEY (MAMA) nicknamed "Charlo", is best known for her roles in the musical theatrical productions of Hairspray, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar, as a member of the Harlettes in Bette Midler's Clams On The Half-Shell Revue, and for her appearance in 20 Feet from Stardom. Most recently, Catalina Jazz Club for, “I Know Where I've Been”, and the Documentary STUDIO ONE FOREVER. Charlo won the 2005 NAACP Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the first national tour of Hairspray.

KARLA MOSLEY (DIVA) TV/Film: The Bold and The Beautiful, Hart of Dixie, Hi-5, Guiding Light, Burn After Reading; Theater: (NY) Culture Project: Expatriate; (Regional) TUTS & The MUNY: Dreamgirls; Arena Stage: Sophisticated Ladies. NYU Tisch grad. 6-year Philanthropic Director of LA's Ammunition Theatre Company, member IAMA Theatre Company, co-founder of 1:1 Productions championing women of color in front of and behind the camera. IG: @KarlaMose

NINA GOSIENGFIAO (FREE SPIRIT) has appeared onscreen in Grey's Anatomy (ABC), This is Us (NBC), and Sex Lives of College Girls (MAX). She performs on comedy stages throughout Los Angeles, and sings with the KJLH Radio Station gospel choir. Next up, Nina will be in the upcoming Mike Schur comedy on Netflix, A Classic Spy.

ERIN ORTEGON (GIRL NEXT DOOR) has been seen fronting live bands and performing at several theme parks & regional theaters across the country. She had a fabulous time traveling the world singing on various cruise ships and was most recently seen on the National Tour of Mania: The ABBA Tribute Show USA as “Frida.”

TONI LORENE BAKER (BABE) is an actor, singer and voice actor based in LA, originally from Houston, TX. She has been seen in The Drowsy Chaperone as “Trix the Aviatrix”, Footloose as “Ariel Moore”, and All Shook Up as “Lorraine”. You can now hear her on Todrick Hall's recent musical album, Cinderella Rock, and as the voice of ‘Cody's Mom / The Doctor' on the children's musical series, Cocomelon. Instagram: @IAmToniLorene

DEVAN WATRING (BOOGIE LOVE/DANCE CAPTAIN) is a native of Kansas City, MO. She is a protégé of Robert L. Reed & The Four Step Brothers. Nat'l Tour: DIRTY DANCING (Dance Captain/ Swing/ u/sBaby/Lisa) MTW: GREASE (Patty Simcox), YANKEE DOODLE DANDY (Alice Nolan) 3DTheatrics: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (Dance Captain) TV: NBC's AGT FILM: Rob Zombie 3 FROM HELL (Cat Ballerina) Other Credits: DISNEY CRUISE LINE. @DevanWatring

TIFFANY BREVARD (SWINGER) is a professional actress, vocalist and musician, writing and recording original music, as well as session singing for film composers and artists. She has an array of experience in live performing and theatre. Tiffany has had a blast working with an incredible caliber of talent in FOXY LADIES and is so excited to be a part of the show!

CREATIVES

FRITZ BREKELLER – Creator / Director

has worked extensively in the soap opera world on both coasts, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards – currently he is the Lead Stage Manager for the directing team at CBS's The Young and the Restless. He received a 2016 NY Innovative Theater award for Outstanding Direction of Scott C. Sickles' Composure at the Workshop Theater in NYC. Among his many other theater credits: Hoboken at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

ASHLEY WREN COLLINS - Choreographer

Select NYC directing: short plays, Theater Breaking Through Barriers, THE BEDBUG (Medicine Show Theatre), FLAK HOUSE (also choreographer, Actors Temple Theatre), THE CHAOS THEORY OF NOW (Dixon Place), LAND GRAB (Culture Project). Co-creator/choreographer/producer: MOTHER EVE'S SECRET GARDEN OF SENSUAL SISTERHOOD. Film: Director/producer, I ONLY MISS YOU WHEN I'M BREATHING. Producer: CHASING TASTE, “Best Comedy”, Burbank and Manhattan Film Festivals. BA, University of Pennsylvania. MFA, American Repertory Theater. ashleywrencollins.com

JOEL RUTKOWSKI – Musical Director

Rutkowski is a multi-instrumentalist who performs with several acts around Southern California. He is one-half of the eclectic duo Elemenopy (pronounced L-M-N-O-P), which has been the house band (or core foundation thereof) for various comedy club and stand-up shows in Los Angeles for over a decade. Joel is Music Director and plays guitar/bass/vocals for The Goddamn Comedy Jam, which tours comedy festivals across North America (Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Marc Maron, Russell Peters) ran as an hour special then series featured on Comedy Central (Jim Jefferies, Tiffany Haddish, Akwafina, Richie Sambora, Scott Stapp, Natalie Maines) and performs monthly at The World-Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood. He has performed with Keegan Michael Key for the NFL Honors on ABC. Joel and other members of the GDCJ toured with platinum recording artist Jelly Roll for his entire 2023 Backroad Baptism tour, acting as direct support, and hosts of the tour.

SANDRA KUKER PR – Publicist (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

Her 3-decade background in Music, Film, Television and Theatre has created a client list of diversity and successful campaigns. Sandra's experience also includes chartering ships for theme cruises, casting for Film and Television, as well as Reality Television, Scripted Television & Documentary's. Highlights include films A World Away – by Mark Blanchard and Getting Unstuck – by Conscious (Merle Soden). Stage projects include: I'm Not A Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce – Starring Ronnie Marmo, Directed by Joe Mantegna, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground - Starring Tony Winner John Rubinstein, The Elephant Man, My Child Mothers Of War, Voice Lessons – Starring Laurie Metcalf, French Stewart and Maile Flanagan, Panic! Productions include: Inspecting Carol, Next To Normal, Little Shop Of Horrors and 13 The Musical and Footloose The Musical – Directed by Barry Pearl. BHP: An Infinite Ache, Dinner With Friends, Live At The Purple Lounge The, How And The Why, Sex With Strangers, Lost Lake & Belleville and Outrage. Author Bill Ratner of Parenting For The Digital Age and consulting with Retronuvo Media on Reality TV and scripted television & Documentaries. Utilizing the strength of personal relationships, alongside social media and traditional PR. Website: www.SandraKukerPR.com

Comments