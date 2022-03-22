KING SOLOMON'S TREASURE to Open at Whitefire Theatre

It's New York in 1990. In midtown Manhattan, King Solomon's Treasure is a shop where curios, collectables, and vintage items are for sale, things as disparate as a 30-year-old bottle of Orange Crush and a baseball signed by Jackie Robinson. The store is run by an elderly chap, born when the 20th Century was young, a Holocaust survivor whose adventures have taken him to different parts of the globe. Franz Altman is a man who has accumulated enough decades of experiences to make him a very appropriate choice to run a store trafficking in memories. Franz has a little store, but a development corporation is trying to force him out, so that the developers can put a great big steel-and-concrete structure where the King Solomon's Treasure now stands.

Smelling a story, Susan Carmichael, a beautiful young reporter for People Magazine, visits Franz with the object of obtaining an interview, She becomes his ally in a plan to fend off the pitiless advances of the soulless development corporation. Can Franz and Susan succeed against the forces of dubious "progress"?

Charles Dennis is the playwright and also portrays Franz. His previous plays include Everyone Except Mr. Fontana, Crazy Joan (book and lyrics), Significant Others, Going On, SoHoDuo, High Class Heel, and more. Also an actor, his stage credits include roles in Light Up the Sky, Room Service, Deathtrap, Arsenic and Old Lace, Hay Fever, The Catcher in the Rye, and more. He is also a director, producer, screenwriter and novelist. He is the writer director of the upcoming feature film Deadly Draw (with the final screen appearance of Ed Asner). Charles' upcoming book There's a Body in the Window Seat is a detailed history of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Stevie-Jean Placek plays Susan. Her previous stage credits include The Soldier Dreams, North of Providence, Women Behind Bars, Really Really, and Spring Awakening. She also starred in an independent film, Witchblossom. She trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Ron Orbach directs. He received an Ovation Award for directing The Ellis Jump at the MET Theatre. He directed Room Service at Open Fist and the West Coast premiere of The God Committee ar Actors Co-Op. Also an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Laughter on t he 23rd Floor, Chicago, Dance of the Vampires, Never Gonna Dance, and Soul Doctor. He received Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award for his work in the national touring company of Chicago. Franz Altman is fond of quoting Tennyson: "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield." It just may be the secret to Franz's longevity. When you open the door to King Solomon's Treasure, you'll find comedy gold.

Directed by Ron Orbach. Produced by Foo Dog Films. Starring Charles Dennis and Stevie-Jean Placek.

WHERE: Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.

WHEN: April 7- May 12, 2022. Thursdays at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION $25.00. RESERVATIONS: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/foodogfilms/6940