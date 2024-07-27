Julie Neumark X Whiskey Flower Release New Single 'Why Not?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They have appeared on national television, individually. Now, emerging Americana-Rock duo Whiskey Flower and Roots Rock artist Julie Neumark will celebrate the co-release of their new single "Why Not?" at Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Saturday, July 27.

Nominated for Best Rock Song 2024 by the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA), "Why Not?" is a powerful song of grit and self-determination. ("Why not hold my hand against the flame / 'cause I don't feel no pain / Be the rebel, dance with the Devil / No shame / Why not let my passion spill / And I'll be dressed to kill..."

"I co-wrote 'Why Not?' with songwriter and friend, Janice FitzGerald and, ironically, we both describe ourselves as people-pleasing rule followers," Neumark said. "This song is all about breaking the rules and being true to yourself, despite the consequences."

"Why Not?" is one of several singles that Julie Neumark x Whiskey Flower plan to co-release leading up to a collaborative full album in 2025, following the release of Whiskey Flower's 2023 EP, "Righteous Indignation."

Before co-founding Whiskey Flower, Neumark was an actress, with guest-starring roles in the Lifetime series "Oh, Baby" and the CW's "Gilmore Girls," and was a solo recording artist and songwriter, as she continues to be. Her first album, "Dimestore Halo" (Hyena Records) gained traction in Europe and was later released in the U.S. by Lonesome Day Records. One of the album's tracks, "Uncharted Waters," was included in the movie "Steam," starring Ruby Dee and Ally Sheedy. In 2009 and 2010, Neumark was the support act for Grammy-nominated Blues-Rock artist Beth Hart ("LA Song") for two tours in the Netherlands.

"Julie says what she means and means what she says through music and movement," Hart said. "I love her."

The other half of Whiskey Flower, Holly Lucille, is a doctor and media personality, who has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Dr. Oz, "The Doctors," Lifetime, and Discovery Health Channel. In 2007, she was listed in Time Magazine's "Alt List" as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People. In 2012, she launched her own talk show, "Myth-Defying with Dr. Holly" on the Z Living network. She and Holly have been married since 2008.

Julie Neumark x Whiskey Flower will perform at Hotel Cafe, 1623 N. Cahuenga, Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. Their music is available on Spotify, iTunes and other major streaming platforms. More information is available at whiskeyflowerband.com.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL