Jon Batiste to Bring Maestro Tour to Walt Disney Concert Hall

The performance will take place on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8PM.

By: Feb. 11, 2025
Jon Batiste to Bring Maestro Tour to Walt Disney Concert Hall Image
The LA Phil today has revealed an addition to the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2024/25 season: "Jon Batiste: Maestro Tour" on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8PM.

Fresh off two Grammy wins in the same week as his groundbreaking performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2025 Super Bowl, multi-Grammy and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste announced his limited run Maestro Tour, a uniquely intimate and masterful concert experience showcasing his singular artistry and musical storytelling. In each performance, he seamlessly melds styles at the piano, reinventing his own catalog alongside classical music, Black American musical traditions, stream-of-consciousness experimental improvisations, and more.

Tickets for Jon Batiste go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10AM PT. Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.





