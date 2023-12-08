Jeremy Wein Presents The World Premiere Of BRUSHSTROKE By John Ross Bowie This January

JEREMY WEIN presents a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of James Urbaniak, Malcolm Barrett, Brendan Hines and Evangeline Edwards starring in BRUSHSTROKE, written by John Ross Bowie, produced by Jeremy Wein, and directed by Casey Stangl.

BRUSHSTROKE will begin previews on Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30pm; will open on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm (Press Opening) and perform through Sunday, March 3 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The Lower East Side, 1956. Marvin (Malcom Barrett), a young art patron with a secret, meets Ted (James Urbaniak), a middle-aged painter with a secret. Enter a world of espionage, abstract expressionism and egg creams in John Ross Bowie's Cold War comedy thriller BRUSHSTROKE. Based on a story so crazy it has to be (a little bit) true.

BRUSHSTROKE will preview on Tuesday, January 23; Wednesday, January 24; Thursday, January 25 & Friday, January 26 at 7:30pm; will open on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Performances are Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $45; PREVIEWS; $25.00

Premium Seats $55.

Tickets available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (310) 477-2055 x2.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

JOHN ROSS BOWIE (Playwright) Is an actor and writer originally from New York City. He recently starred as “Vanya” in Interact Theatre Company's critically acclaimed, Los Angeles Premiere of Life Sucks.. His previous play Four Chords and a Gun, about punk icons The Ramones, had its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2016, and has since been produced in Chicago, Toronto and Tulsa. As an actor, he has over 100 credits in film and television. His memoir, “No Job For A Man,” was published in 2022

CASEY STANGL (Director) is an award-winning director of theater and opera based in Los Angeles. Recent projects include: Gaslighting is my Love Language with Fielding Edlow for the Edinburgh Fringe, Lauren Weedman Blows, for Triple Door in Seattle; A Few Good Men for La Mirada Theatre, the world premiere of Citizen Brain with writer/performer Josh Kornbluth for Shotgun Players in Berkeley; Silent Sky at Arizona Theater Company; The Children at the Jungle Theater; The Cake at La Jolla Playhouse; Sense and Sensibility at South Coast Repertory; and Ah! Wilderness at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Recent awards include 2022 Scenie Award for Best Production for A Few Good Men, 2019 Director of the Year from StageScene LA, Los Angeles Times Critics' Choice/OC Best Play for Ragtime at Chance Theater, The Revolutionists at Everyman Theater named 2017 “Best Play in Baltimore” by The Baltimore Sun and Cloud 9 at Antaeus Company, winner of 8 LA Drama Critics Circle awards including Best Director and Best Production.

National credits include The Guthrie Theater, American Conservatory Theater, South Coast Repertory, La Jolla Playhouse, Jungle Theater, Arizona Theater Company, Denver Center, Woolly Mammoth, Portland Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Cleveland Playhouse. As Associate Artistic Director for Ojai Playwrights' Conference from 2015-2022, Casey developed work with Anna Ziegler, Kate Hamill, Will Arbery, Bekah Brunstetter, JC Lee, and Kimberly Belflower. Casey has directed new play workshops at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights' Conference, the Humana Festival, Berkeley Rep's GroundFloor, Pacific Playwrights Festival, PlayPenn, Perry-Mansfield New Works and The Playwrights' Center.Casey's opera credits include Juilliard Opera Center, Minnesota Opera, Portland Opera, Fort Worth Opera, Kentucky Opera, Pine Mountain Music Festival, Opera Omaha, and Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, CA.

JEREMY WEIN (Producer) is currently represented on Broadway as a producer on Gutenberg! The Musical! and How To Dance In Ohio. Previous producing credits include Godspell (Broadway), Venus In Fur (Pico Theatre), AJ Holmes: Yeah, But Not Right Now (SoHo Playhouse), Kevin McDonald: ALIVE on 42nd Street (Theatre Row), Take Me Home (Incubator Arts Project) and Open Mike Eagle: Anime, Trauma and Divorce - Live Emotional Processing Event (Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theatre). He is also the artistic director of Play-PerView, which began as a pandemic fundraising response for non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns, the company is now focused on developing exciting new American plays and musicals. Jeremy also founded and programmed the NYC Podcast Festival from 2013-2018. IG: @jeremywein90 Play-PerView.Com.

DENISE AND LON BEVERS (Co-Producers) Denise and Lon Bevers are theatre enthusiasts and investors both regionally and on Broadway. Denise is First Vice Chair of the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse, known for creating what is new and next in American theatre. The Bevers are thrilled to be producing theatre in Los Angeles with this world premiere of BRUSHSTROKE.

FUTUREHOME (Associate Producers) is a new multi-disciplinary creative development / production haven seeking to leave the world more hopeful than they found it. Co-Producer, Gutenberg! The Musical! (Broadway); debut short films have screened in Oscar-qualifying festivals; currently developing projects in theatre / immersive, TV and film. Founder Josh Sobel, Partner BK Dawson. IG: @futurehomeproductions

The Cast of BRUSHSTROKE will feature:

JAMES URBANIAK (Ted) has been acting in film, television and theatre for over 30 years. He has worked with such film directors as Hal Hartley, Todd Haynes, Julie Taymor, Richard Linklater, Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer-Berman, George Clooney, Barry Levinson, Ang Lee, Michael Almeryeda, Andrew Dosunmu, Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and Patricia Arquette (the upcoming Gonzo Girl). TV credits include regular roles on Adult Swim's "The Venture Brothers," Hulu's "Difficult People," and Comedy Central's "Review." Extensive guest appearances on "Better Call Saul," "Made for Love," "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "For All Mankind," "The Office," "Too Old to Die Young," and many others. New York theatre credits include an Obie Award for his performance in Richard Foreman's The Universe and a Drama Desk nomination for the title role in Will Eno's Thom Pain (Based on Nothing). With Brie Williams he co-wrote the scripted podcasts "Getting on with James Urbaniak," "A Night Called Tomorrow," and "I Will Never Lie to You."

MALCOLM BARRETT (Marvin) is a Brooklyn-bred Ovation Award-winning veteran stage and screen actor, producer, writer and stand-up with over 100 credits including the recent critically acclaimed series “Average Joe” with Deon Cole and the Apple Plus series “The Changeling” with Lakieth Stanfield. Hhe can also be seen on the Amazon Prime original series “The Boys.” He's also a playwright having written Trial By Fury (MCC Theater) as well as the full-length play, Brain Problems (Pico Theater), an ode to his childhood friend, for which he was nominated for an Ovation award in writing.

BRENDAN HINES (Allan) is an American actor and singer-songwriter who most recently starred in the Netflix series “Locke & Key.” He also starred as “Superion” in Amazon's “The Tick.” Brendan was born in Baltimore, Maryland and attended Loyola High School where he performed in the Jazz Ensemble and appeared in several plays including Sweeney Todd and Moliere's The Miser. He moved to New York where he continued to work in the theater until being cast in his first feature, the 2001 independent film Ordinary Sinner. He has also appeared in a number of films and television shows including “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “The Middleman,” “Lie To Me,” and “Scandal.” Mr. Hines played “Pip” and “Theo” in South Coast Repertory's production of Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain and he returned to the theatre in the one-man show, Histrionics at Theater for the New City. He has written, recorded and released three folk albums; 2007's “Good For You Know Who,” 2012's “Small Mistakes,” and “Qualms” in 2017. His song "Miss New York" was featured in the film “Happythankyoumoreplease.” Brendan currently resides in Los Angeles.

EVANGELINE EDWARDS (Susan) Her recent credits include Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Rogue Machine), In Love and Warcraft (American Conservatory Theatre, and "The Merchant of Venice (Theatricum Botanicum).

The Design Team for BRUSHSTROKE is as follows: Set Design by Keith Mitchell; Lighting Design by Soran Schwartz; Sound Design & Fight Coordination by Marc Antonio Pritchett; Costume Design by Christine Cover Ferro; Properties Design by Joyce Hutter.

The Production Stage Manager is Katie Shabot.