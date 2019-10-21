Jeff Ahern's Acclaimed SYLUS 2020 Now Running At Acme Comedy

Sylus 2020, Jeff Ahern's acclaimed solo comedy show, is now running at ACME Comedy in North Hollywood. The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival hit, which received a 100% Sweet rating at Better-Lemons.com, plays Fridays at 8pm on October 25, November 8, November 22, and December 13. Additional dates for 2020 will be announced soon.



Sylus Rothchild, the evilest man in the world, is running for president. He's the only candidate with a puppet for a campaign manager and a warrant out for his arrest. In this satirical farce of our broken system, the audience helps create the candidate in a show that's always different and always entertaining.



Pasadena Weekly said, "Using a mix of impressive improv and biting satirical genius, Jeff Ahern's Sylus Rothchild makes comic gold out of politicians who will literally promise anything to become president. Timely and absolutely hilarious!" And from Better-Lemons.com, "Brilliantly conceived and simply staged, [Sylus 2020] is a comic gem!"



Jeff Ahern has written for The Tonight Show and US Weekly's Fashion Police. He appeared on The Gong Show in 2018, Comic View, and Showtime at the Apollo! He has done audience warm-up and been an improviser for many years. He has been a member of the Second City Touring Company, and a house team member with Improv Olympic Chicago. He has performed with ACME, UCB, TheatreSports, and Free Associates.



Tickets are $5.95 in advance and $10 at the door and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y2ooq59b. No one under 16 admitted. ACME Comedy is located at 5124 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, 91601.





