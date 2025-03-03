News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

'Jaws: The Exhibition' Coming to the Academy Museum

The exhibition will feature over 200 original objects from Steven Spielberg’s film.

By: Mar. 03, 2025
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on the 97th Oscars® telecast that it will present Jaws: The Exhibition, on view September 14, 2025–July 26, 2026. The exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s film, a culture-defining thriller that continues to be a fixture in popular culture. This is the first-ever exhibition of this scale at the Academy Museum focused exclusively on a single film, and the largest mounted exhibition ever for Jaws (1975), the Oscar®-winning film from Universal Pictures. 

The exhibition will feature over 200 original objects—including concept illustrations by production designer Joe Alves, a costume worn by Roy Scheider as Brody, original shark design schematics by design engineer Frank Wurmser, and a screen used prop dorsal fin—plus behind-the-scenes revelations and interactive moments. Jaws: The Exhibition will illustrate how the film became the first summer blockbuster that forever changed the motion picture industry. Tickets for Jaws: The Exhibition are available to purchase now.

Curated with direct access to the collections from Steven Spielberg and The Amblin Hearth Archive, NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, and more, Jaws: The Exhibition has visitors step into the world of the iconic film, scene-by-scene, as it translates the movie into a spatial experience for all-ages audiences.

The Academy Museum has been home to the sole surviving full-scale model of the shark from Jaws since the museum’s opening in 2021. At 25-feet-long, “Bruce the Shark” is the largest object in the Academy’s collection and currently hangs outside of the museum’s 4th floor exhibition space where it will remain on-view during the exhibition.

Jaws: The Exhibition is organized by Senior Exhibitions Curator Jenny He and Assistant Curator Emily Rauber Rodriguez, with Curatorial Assistant Alexandra James Salichs. It will be the museum’s fifth large-scale exhibition in its Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery, following Hayao Miyazaki (2021–22), Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 (2022–23), John Waters: Pope of Trash (2023–24), and Color in Motion: Chromatic Explorations of Cinema (which closes July 13, 2025).

