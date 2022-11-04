Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JOY TO THE WORLD: A Christmas Musical Journey Featuring Damien Sneed Comes to Pepperdine

The performance is on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2 p.m.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Acclaimed composer, conductor, musician, and vocalist Damien Sneed leads a cast of singers and musicians in Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu. Accompanied by fan-favorite vocalists, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Linny Smith, Markita Knight, and Chenee Campbell, Damien Sneed will be performing in his signature nostalgic style on keyboard and vocals, and putting on a beautiful arrangement of the well-known holiday classics such as "Silent Night," "This Christmas," "O Come Emmanuel," "Little Drummer Boy," "The Christmas Song," "Joy To The World," excerpts from Handel's Messiah and many others.

Tickets, starting at $27.50 and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

The Joy to the World tour will be Sneed's first performance since the pandemic shut down music events all across the world. "For me, this will be a very interesting tour because I haven't toured in almost two years," he says. "And last year, I lost a lot of relatives. But what I'm here for, on the earth, is to bring people joy, administer love, and bring people together in unity through the gift of music, through the universal language of music."

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/




