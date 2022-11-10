Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's Next Week

Performances are Wednesday & Thursday, November 16 & 17 at 7pm.

Nov. 10, 2022  
Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns to the West Coast for two nights, Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17 at 7pm. The "extreme open mic" will take place at Feinstein's at Vitello's, located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.

This marks the sixteenth Southern California appearance for the Manhattan mainstay, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch. Initially, after a full-page color feature in the Sunday LA Times, along with three hours on the top-rated KTLA Morning Show, the impromptu variety show/open mic had to turn away hundreds of audience hopefuls clamoring to watch a who's who of surprise entertainers, including Liza Minnelli, Melissa Manchester, Sarah Paulson, Carol Channing, Jeffrey Osborne, Cybill Shepherd, Dave Koz, JoAnne Worley, Taylor Dayne, Debby Boone, Shoshana Bean, internet sensation Miranda Sings, funny man Bruce Vilanch, and many others.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past eighteen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Caruso and Stritch have been taking the Party on the road for years, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.




