Interview: Songbird Sofia Montano Sings To Celebrate The Dead in CORTEO

Cirque du Soleil's Corteo lands at the Microsoft Theatre March 23, 2023. Corteo, usually a somber procession (translated from 'cortege' in Italian) receives a colorful, joyous make-over as only Cirque de Soleil can do, with an international cast of clowns, acrobats, contortionists and musicians.

I got the chance to get some behind-the-scenes tidbits from Corteo's vocalist Sofia Montano.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Sofia!

Your grandfather took you to your first Cirque du Soleil show Alegria when you were only nine, and you dreamed of being in a Cirque du Soleil show ever since. What studies did you undertake to ready yourself for Cirque du Soleil?

I started in musical theatre at the age of five. My mother owns a theatre and circus school for kids, and I grew up there singing and dancing 24/7. First it was a game, exploring and playing. After high school, I knew one thing for sure, I wanted to keep playing for the rest of my life. So, I got my diploma in Theatre and I started working at the age of 18 as a professional. Singing has always been my biggest passion throughout my life and I've learnt different techniques with amazing teachers in vocal lessons from a very early age.

Corteo is your second Cirque du Soleil show. You joined Cirque du Soleil in 2019 in Luzia. How many songs do you sing in Corteo?

I have the amazing fortune to be the only singer that has done both Daniele Finzi's Cirque du Soleil shows. Both are amazing. The musical moments are some of the finest from Cirque productions. In Corteo, I get to sing ten beautiful songs every night. Each day is a challenge and a lesson that I enjoy immensely.

Were you also a soloist in Luzia?

I was! Luzia has one of the most amazing bands, integrated by 7 talented Latin American and French Canadians musicians. It was such an honor to belong to that beautiful band. In Corteo, we have six musicians and two singers! We're from all over: Belgium, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, UK, and Canada. I'm completely in love with this band, it's so diverse and so amazingly talented.

What languages do you sing the Corteo songs in?

We sing in French, Italian and Spanish! Also, as common in Cirque du Soleil music, there are songs that have their own language with universal lyrics that are open to interpretation for all who hear them.

Cirque du Soleil has cast members from all countries. What language are rehearsals conducted in? English? French? Others?

The universal language of Cirque needs to be English, it's usually the one that gets us together, although most of us also speak another language...or more.

Do you remember what songs you sang for your first Cirque du Soleil audition?

Yes! I'll never forget my audition, it was one of the most exciting and nerve-racking experiences of my life. I auditioned with the Mexican classic "La Llorona" and the Cirque du Soleil classic "Querer" from the show Alegría.

Where did you first rehearse Corteo? At the Cirque du Soleil headquarters in Montreal?

Yes, I began rehearsals at the international headquarters in Montreal with the wonderful coach, legend, and singer in multiple Cirque shows, Estelle Esse. I also had the honor to train with her for Luzia as well. Now three years, and one pandemic later, I was ready to do it all again with more wisdom and preparation. It was a month of rehearsals with Estelle, and my dear friend David, who is the male singer in the show.

Corteo is about the joyous celebrations held after Mauro the Dreamer Clown has passed away. I know of the festive funeral possessions in New Orleans. Do you have celebratory funeral marches in your native country Mexico?

Of course we do! Death has a very special meaning in Mexico. We celebrate her. We welcome her. We sing and write to her. We even have a whole holiday around her called Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, where we remember our lost ones and invite them to spend some nights with us. It is on November 1st and 2nd, and it's a beautiful celebration, my favorite for sure. I think Corteo is exactly that, Mauro's passing is a celebration of life and death from anyone who met and loved him.

Cirque du Soleil is renowned for its innovative colorful costuming. How many costumes do you wear in Corteo?

I wear two gorgeous costumes, an elegant blue dress, for the parade and celebration, and an angel's white dress. They allow me to play two different characters, or maybe the same one in different timelines. The designs are absolutely stunning, Cirque du Soleil have some of the best costume designers of the world!

Do you have duplicates of all your outfits?

Yes! 'The show must go on' is a principle that we encounter often, so we need to always have a Plan B. We all know that when it comes to costumes that accidents and misfortunes can always happen!

Describe your first costume fitting for Luzia and your reaction to what you would be wearing?

I was very excited, first of all because Luzia's costumes are based on traditional Mexican attires. So, I was very amazed by the interpretation that Cirque du Soleil designers made from our fabrics and styles. Second, because Luzia has one of the most amazing dresses in Cirque du Soleil history. The gorgeous white dress with red flowers is just epic! A 20 kilos skirt with around 40 flower buds that open during the hymn "Cierra los Ojos" at the end of the first. I always felt so beautiful and proud of my country while wearing them.

Singers had different costume requirements from clowns or acrobats. What did the costumers have to be aware of in adjusting your outfits for your singing comfort?

Singer's costumes need to have flexibility in the upper part, we need freedom to breathe and be relaxed to be able to deliver our best interpretation every night.

In your touring from city to city, have you decided which is your favorite place to visit outside of your hometown in Mexico?

Oh, this is a difficult question! We've visited such amazing places around the world that it would be impossible to name a favorite. What I would say is that I can't wait to bring Corteo to Mexico and see how my people react to the show. I am excited to share my hometown with my coworkers... this would be a dream come true.

Is there a place you haven't been yet that you're most excited to play in?

Mexico, of course, is one of them, but I'd also love to perform in Asia or the Middle East. I like to experience different perspectives from around the world and discover how audiences change in each new place.

Do you have much time in your various cities to explore the local attractions?

We do! That's so much fun, because we really have the chance to enjoy the places where we perform. Visit the best museums, historical places, restaurants and of course the night life (laughs). I also have this hobby of finding Mexican restaurants to try all around the world.

What is your pre-show warm-up routine?

My routine always includes 10 to 15 minutes of vocal warmup. I then run around and high five to as many of my colleagues as I can get to. This is a way of connecting with each other and getting ready to offer up the best of ourselves during every show.

What special item do you always keep on your dressing room table?

A picture of my family, to remind me that I am far, but not alone. I'll never forget what my mom told me the day of my Corteo premiere, "I'm always in the first row, always cheering for you, every night, every show."

Thank you again, Sofia! I look forward to hearing from you and seeing the wonderment that is Corteo.

For tickets to the live performances of Corteo at the Microsoft Theatre through April 30, 2023; click on the button below: