Interview: Prince Gomolvilas Brings His BROTHERS PARANORMAL Back To His Artistic Home

East West Players conclude their 56th season with Prince Gomolvilas' The Brothers Paranormal opening November 20, 2022 (with previews beginning November 17th). Jeff Lui directs the cast of David Huynh, Roy Vongtama, Tamika Simpkins, Jasper Louis, Emily Kuroda and Pearrie Hammie. Prince found some time before his lunch to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Prince!

The Brothers Paranormal was first presented by East West Players as a Writers Gallery reading in association with the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in 2012. Has your script changed radically since then?

Yes. The play used to be a musical about talking rabbits who run a successful e-commerce business... Wait. Is this a serious interview? Okay, well then... Seriously, the play's plot, characters, and structure have essentially remained the same over the past ten years, but with every new draft (this is the twelfth), I've been able to go deeper in terms of emotional impact and thematic resonance.

Is Brothers the fifth show of yours that EWP has produced? (Big Hunk o' Burnin' Love, The Theory of Everything, Mysterious Skin, and Scrimmage)

It's the fourth mainstage show. Scrimmage was a touring production for EWP's Theatre for Youth program.

What would your three-line pitch for Brothers be?

My synopsis of the play has stuck since the beginning: "Two Thai-American brothers launch a ghost-hunting business in order to capitalize on the nationwide increase in sightings of 'Asian-looking ghosts.' When the siblings investigate the home of an African-American couple who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina and who are antagonized by one very terrifying spirit, everyone's notions of reality, fantasy, and sanity clash against the shocking truth.​"

Besides Jeff Liu (who directed the New York production of Brothers), have you worked with any of Brothers cast or creatives before?

Yes. Roy Vongtama (Visarut), Emily Kuroda (Tasanee), and Hyun Sook Kim (costume designer) were also part of the New York production. Jack Howard (Felix) was in the Portland production. And David Huynh (Max) was one the leads in Mysterious Skin at EWP. I almost always want to work with the same people over and over again. (I also eat the same thing for breakfast every day.)

How did you and Jeff first connect?

I was teaching in EWP's David Henry Hwang Writers Institute many years ago when Jeff took over as Literary Manager. I immediately recognized him as my evil twin.

What initially brought you into the EWP universe? Would you detail your history with EWP?

EWP produced my first full-length play, which basically launched my career. I've been able to travel around with my work, but EWP continues to be my artistic home. Not only do I get to work on productions and readings there, but I've also taught classes, sat on committees, and devoted my time to the theater's various events and activities. Tim Dang, Ken Narasaki, and Chay Yew really cemented my place at EWP in the early days.

You grew up in Indianapolis where you received a new name for your birth name Khamolpat Gomolvilas. Did you ever figure out the reason your kindergarten teacher chose to christen you 'Prince'?

To her, it was the closest thing to my Thai nickname (all Thais have nicknames), which is "Bin." Doesn't really make sense to me (because isn't "Bin" closer to "Ben"?) But there you have it.

Being raised in Indianapolis, did you speak any Thai at home?

Yes, I grew up in an English- and Thai-speaking household. (But my Thai language tutor would cringe and tell you differently.)

How old were you when you realized your ambition to become a writer?

How old is a fetus?

What were your parents' reactions to your decision?

Like almost all Asian parents, they wanted me to be a doctor, lawyer, or engineer. (By the way, I still don't really know what an engineer is.) Needless to say, when they saw I was serious about this writing thing, they pretty much wanted to lay down and die.

Who were your idols or role models growing up?

Standup comedians, magicians, Stephen King, Cher, and Howard the Duck.

Is there one lesson that you always teach your students at EWP's David Henry Hwang Writers Institute?

25% of my job as a teacher is teaching writing. 75% is building confidence.

You received many awards, grants and commissions. Is there a particular honor that still stands above the rest?

That's like choosing a favorite child.

What is in the near future for Prince Gomolvilas?

Lunch.

Thank you again, Prince! I look forward to meeting your Brothers.

