Interview: NORM LEWIS Battles Wits WITH SETH RUDETSKY During One-Highter at The Wallis

Broadway @ The Wallis concert series, this time featuring Seth Rudetsky and Norm Lewis, returns for its final curtain of the 2023/2024 Season May 2, 2024, at The Wallis. Expect an evening of loads of Broadway trivia from Seth coupled with the melodious vocals of Norm. Amidst his busy schedule, Norm found some time to again answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for being interviewed by me again, Norm!

When did Seth and your paths first cross?

We first met in 1989 when I auditioned for a production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. And he hired me! That was what started it all.

How many of Seth & James’ Stars In The House have you done?

I believe I've done 4 or 5 at this point. They blur together some, but it's always been a good time.

Has Seth ever stumped you? Or do you have an answer for all his encyclopedia of questions?

Ha, ha, multiple times! Seth is just that; a walking encyclopedia of Broadway. I don't think that there are many people out there who have the amount of knowledge at their fingertips that he has.

Do you rehearsal with Seth at all before this evening with?

We chat a little about beforehand, but no real rehearsals per say… so in that regard, I’d say that we do kinda just wing it.

You must have a general idea of what Seth is going to throw you, right?

I mean we tend to just tell the old familiar stories and memories we have with each other, but you know life happens and we get to catch up on each other’s lives as well. He knows my music, and we know each other so well, that at this point it's like reuniting with my brother and just having a good time!

I interviewed you last year for A Soldier’s Play. Any unexpected incidents happen during your run at the Ahmanson?

Nothing out of the ordinary happened, but the support and love for the play was amazing! When the original 1981 Broadway and the 1984 movie casts came to see the show, that was great moment for all of us on the tour.

How did you like singing the National Anthem at Dodgers Stadium last May 31st as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Washington Nationals?

It was awesome! To be able to see a game is already special enough, but to be on that field for that game at such a high level… it was great!

You made your Los Angeles solo concert debut at the Catalina Bar & Grill during a night off from A Soldier’s Play last June 12th. How did it go?

It went better than I ever could have imagined. It was a sold-out run, with an overwhelming waiting list of people. It also made me realize all of the love, support, and fans that I have out on the west coast. It definitely planted a seed for more things in the future!

Are you anxious to get back in another theatrical production? Or would you rather travel with your cabaret show?

I travel with my cabaret show pretty often, but absolutely, I would love to be in another production. I'm just waiting for the right part to come along!

If financial compensation were not a factor, which field of entertainment would you prefer to focus your talents in – film, television, stage?

Without a doubt, it would be live theatre, if financials weren't a factor. Ha, ha, the "if" being the optimal word!

Out of all your many, many lead theatrical roles, is there a favorite of yours?

I get asked this a lot, and I honestly don't have a favorite. I loved all the roles that I've gotten to play… flaws and all! I love characters with nuance, and the process of discovering what they are, is what gives each one of them a special place in my heart.

Is there a theatrical character you would love to eventually sink your acting chops into?

Looking back, I’ve been lucky enough to play all of the roles that I really wanted to do. There are one or two that I would have done, but I think I've aged out of those roles. However, there are so many new works from up-and-coming playwrights and storytellers, that I’m equally excited for the characters they're going to bring with them!

What’s in the near future for Norm Lewis?

I have more concerts as well as my performances of my solo show coming up throughout the rest of this year. I'm also excited about the return of the tour of my holiday show later this year.

Thank you again, Norm! I look forward to seeing you battle wits with Seth.

For tickets to this intimate one-nighter of the Seth's encyclopedia of Broadway trivia and the incredible vocals of Norm May 2, 2024;