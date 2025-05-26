Interview: Lea Michele On Her Show The Grove Of Anaheim & McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After captivating audiences with her stunning portrayal of Fanny Brice in the recent Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL, Lea Michele is taking her powerhouse vocals on the road for a highly anticipated national tour this May. Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a blend of Broadway classics, fan favorites from Glee, songs from her studio albums, and surprise songs each night.

What has been Lea Michele's most memorable on-screen or stage performance, and why?

My favorite role to date is Fanny Brice in "FUNNY GIRL". I admire Barbra Streisand's portrayal of the character and the inspiring journey performer Fanny Brice undertook in her life. Playing Fanny in Funny Girl on Broadway was such a big milestone for me and a dream come true.

How has your journey as an actress and singer influenced your personal growth?

I have been on the stage since I was a young girl and the journey has really shaped who I am. It is such a full circle moment to be able to have my kids see me perform on stage.

What is your favorite way to chill while on your solo national tour?

Being on tour is never easy for any artist. But the best tip I have is to get rest and make sure that you are taking care of yourself.

What is your process for choosing songs for your shows? Lyrics, arrangements, composers, interpretations?

I am really excited about the tour and I always think of what songs people want to hear when selecting the play list. It’s always great to see how excited people get when they hear a playlist they love. I am mixing Broadway tunes with songs that were classics on Glee as well as songs from my past records.

What do you miss about Los Angeles when you tour around the world?

I have such amazing memories of Los Angeles and the time I spent when I lived in LA. I really love the hikes and all the wonderful outdoor experiences with the perfect weather all year round!

5/29/25 Thursday 7pm at the City National Grove in Anaheim. Groveofanaheim.com An OCVIBE Company (adjacent to Anaheim Stadium).

5/30/25 Friday 7pm at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA. Mccallumtheatre.org

