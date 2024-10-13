Interview: Kimberley Rossi's A HUMAN 2.0 With CIRCA & Beyond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up for The Wallis October 18th and 19th, the Australian group Circa’s latest chapter of their Human project, the internationally acclaimed Humans 2.0. Circa’s creator Yaron Lifschitz directs and choreographs a group of ten multi-skilled circus artists/acrobats/dancers. I got the opportunity to get a few Human 2.0 insights from one of the talented ten - Kimberley Rossi.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Kimberly!

Were you apart of the first world tour of Humans 2.0?

Yes, we premiered Humans 2.0 in January 2021. Due to COVID it wasn’t performed again until 2022.

What do you remember about your first tour to Seoul?

Hilariously I hated most of my time in Korea. We got off the plane and went straight to a Korean BBQ welcoming. I recall being extremely culture shocked and my mind being blown that the hotel room floors were heated. Now, Korea is one of my favorite places in the world.

How old were you when you first became aware of Circa?

I was twelve. In 2007, my Mum found a brochure for Circa in the Botanical Gardens about circus classes. I still have the brochure!

Was it Circa that inspired you to become a performer?

Yes, initially I just thought of circus as a fun thing to do and didn’t realize it was a career path. In 2010 I saw the self-titled show Circa and I knew that’s where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do.

Which apparatus did you specialise in when first training?

Being a noodle I specialised in contortion. The best part about Youth Circus is you tend to dip your toes in a little bit of everything.

Were there any performers that inspired you?

Bridie Hooper & Jarred Dewey, both of which I was lucky enough to share the stage with. I’m still constantly inspired by both of them.

What do you like to do in between performances?

Sometimes you have the energy to go out and explore the towns you are in. Other times nothing beats dumping hours into games. Right now, I am hooked on Age of Empires and we have a group playing Magic the Gathering.

What do you see for yourself five years in the future?

Hopefully still performing if my body allows it, I am really enjoying welcoming in the new generation of circus artists

Thank you again, Kimberly! I look forward to seeing you in Humans: 2.0.

For Human 2.0 tickets October 18th and 19th; click on the button below:

