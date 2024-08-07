Interview: Joshua Bitton Not Making Any HUMAN ERRORs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up for Rogue Machine is the world premiere of Eric Pfeffinger’s Human Error opening August 10, 2024, at the Matrix. Joshua Bitton directs the cast of Lauren Burns, Andrew Hawtrey, Kiel Kennedy, Kapil Talwalkar and Kristen Vaganos. Joshua found some time during the last days of rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Joshua!

What elements of Human Error first attracted you to direct it?

There were two elements that drew me to the piece. First and foremost - it was funny! Eric has a wonderful sense of rhythm, of comedy, and also - he's wonderfully irreverent. The second element was the humanization of people on either side of political spectrums. In this play all people have arguments, all people have points of view, and Eric Pfeffinger doesn't tell you who is "right" - but gives each one dignity (as well as allowing them to always be ridiculous).

What would your three-line pitch for Human Error be?

What happens when IVF goes... wrong. Not wrong in the way you're thinking - but where your fertilized egg goes into the wrong person - literally. Human Error is a play about coming together to create Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Laughter!

Ha ve you yourself had the experience of being stuck in a situation where opposing views presented themselves? A family Thanksgiving dinner? A fundraiser?

Oh, my god, yes! Christmas during the 2016 election - my brothers in-law and I … got into it! He started ranting about how we needed a wall built, and when I tried to refute that, he started talking about how internment camps for the Japanese during WW II was just "us doing what we had to do!” I did not respond well to that. Afterwards, when trying to process the insanity of it all, my very wise mother said, "Did you ask him why they didn't put German Americans in camps? Because they found German - American spies, but they never found Japanese-American ones. You should've asked him why THAT wasn't the right thing to do..." In that moment, I realized my error - I let myself lose my cool and fight, rather than trying to listen and connect. To learn where he saw things, and maybe illuminate how I saw it. Instead... I went straight to battle.

Are you familiar with Eric Pfeffinger’s other works?

I am not - yet. After diving into this, I'm excited to read everything he's written.

Have you worked with any of Human Error’s cast or creatives before?

The play was brought to me by Kapil Talwalkar and Kristen Vaganos, both of whom I met in one of the acting classes I teach. Those are the only two that I had worked with before. I knew Andrew from various events at Rogue Machine but had never worked with him. I met Kiel and Lauren through this process, and I am so thrilled that I did.

This is not your first time directing a Rogue Machine production. You directed the world premiere prodution of Luka's Room in 2015 to much acclaim. When did you become a Rogue Machine Company memeber?

I became a Rogue member after I did Rob Mersola's play Dirty, Filthy Love Story. I saw this remarkably vibrant community of artists producing theatre, doing rant and rave, supporting each other- it was so alive, I knew I wanted to stick around.

What inspired you to take on the directorial reins instead of simply acting?

When I read the play, I knew there wasn't a role that I felt was "mine" but the play itself felt like something that I wanted to help to be realized. I wanted to be a part of this conversation, and also just wanted to bring something to life that had joy and laughter at its core.

What play would you love to eventually direct?

Oooh, this is a challenging question - there are so many plays I love. I'd love to direct Doubt - A Parable by John Patrick Stanley, anything by Stephen Adly Guirgis, a piece by Shakespeare. I think this answer could change or update hourly.

What theatrical role would you love to sink your acting chops into?

I want to play Hotspur - badly! I love that role so much. If I had the chance to do Motherfucker With a Hat - I'd jump at it. The role of Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire... it scares me, which is why I want to try it.

What’s in the near future for Joshua Bitton?

I have a few TV projects coming out. I'll be in a few episodes of The Penguin on HBO. Getting to watch Colin Farrell up close in that role was a gift. I'm also finishing shooting something, but NDA's won't allow me to say what it is, but it's really fun…

Thank you again, Josh! I look forward to experiencing your Human Error.

For tickets to Human Error through September 8, 2024; click on the button below:

https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/

